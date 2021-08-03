For its eighth year, the Collaborating for a Cure Ladies Luncheon, an annual event benefiting the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation, will take place Aug. 20 at the T-Bar restaurant in Southampton, N.Y.

The luncheon will honor philanthropist Jean Shafiroff for her continued support of SWCRF. A live fashion show by designer Kobi Halperin will showcase his fall 2021 fashions and introduce his new blouse collection, in collaboration with Lauren Levison, who owns Mayfair Rock jewelry store in East Hampton, N.Y. Their latest collaboration will be sold at such stores as Neiman Marcus, Mitchell’s and Kirna Zabete under the label KH x LL.

“For the past seven years, the Ladies Luncheon was held in May at a private residence, but had to be canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Marion Waxman, chair of the Ladies Luncheon. “Now with most people vaccinated, we are thrilled to bring donors and supporters together again, to raise vital funds for cancer research.”

In addition to Waxman, the other event chair is Pamela Morgan with co-chairs Erica LInden-Fineberg, Nancy Litman, Lauren Silvers and Helen Vaysman. Tickets are $300 and tables are $3,000. Reservations can be made through Waxmancancer.org/luncheon.

Along with his namesake collection, Halperin also designs the Ungaro collection, which will be sold exclusively at Saks Fifth Avenue, starting with resort.

