POWER DRESSING: Koché designer Christelle Kocher has created a one-of-a-kind dress to raise funds to help women victims of domestic violence through Poetry Saved My Life, an initiative launched during lockdown by artist Alex Cecchetti with the support of Nicoletta Fiorucci Russo of the Fiorucci Art Trust through cultural organization Thanks for Nothing, which promotes social progress through cultural projects.

Kocher collaborated with French contemporary artist Laure Prouvost, whose artwork “Together Stronger,” representing the power of women to be strong and change the world, is represented in the Swarovski crystal embroidery on the pale pink lace gown, which required 100 hours of work in Koché’s Paris atelier.

“I am very happy to participate in this wonderful initiative. Domestic violence is an important topic, especially in this difficult time,” stated Kocher.

The dress is up for auction between July 8 and 17. Funds raised will go to two organizations supporting victims of domestic violence: La Maison des Femmes in France and D.i.Re in Italy. “I hope that this project that I had the pleasure of carrying out in collaboration with Laure Prouvost will help La Maison des Femmes and D.i.Re to support women in need,” the designer said.