KOHL’S COMP: Kohl’s Corp. might be known for its value-minded pricing, but it pays up in the c-suite.

Chief executive officer Michelle Gass drew total compensation of $12.3 million last year, down slightly from $12.6 million in 2017, according to a filing Friday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Over $7.2 million of Gass’ take for 2018 came in the form of stock awards, the full value of which might never be realized, but she also received a salary of $1.4 million and incentive pay of $3.5 million.

President Sona Chawla received compensation of $7 million while chief merchandising officer Doug Howe’s pay totaled $8.7 million.

Former chairman, president and ceo Kevin Mansell received compensation of $8.9 million despite retiring May.