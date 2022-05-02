Kohl’s Extends Partnership With Draper James RSVP Through End of Year

After a successful introduction this spring, Kohl’s and Draper James have extended their exclusive partnership through the end of the year.

The Draper James RSVP collection will continue to be a prominent brand within nearly half of Kohl’s 1,100 stores nationwide and on kohls.com, with new assortments launching for summer, fall and holiday.

As reported, last November, Kohl’s struck a deal to partner with Reese Witherspoon’s company, Draper James, to launch Draper James RSVP, which is designed to bring contemporary Southern style to Kohl’s customers. The collection features feminine dresses, structured blazers, bodysuits, blouses and button-down cardigans, along with skirts, rompers and seasonal capris. In stores that have a Sephora at Kohl’s, the Draper James RSVP department is adjacent to it.

A look from Draper James RSVP. courtesy image.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the initial customer response to our exclusive Draper James RSVP line,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer. “We brought in Draper James RSVP to expand our women’s product portfolio of feminine pieces that embrace relevant style and versatility. So far, our customers are recognizing this differentiation and have really gravitated toward the brand. We’re excited to be continuing our partnership with Draper James through the rest of the year and bringing more seasonal collections to our customers.”

A look from Draper James RSVP. courtesy shot

Since launching in February, Draper James RSVP has been one of Kohl’s top women’s search terms on kohls.com. Specifically, customers have been gravitating toward the brand’s feminine dresses in bright, optimistic colors paired with second layers such as the ruffle denim jacket and cardigans.

The summer Draper James RSVP collection drops this month, which is heavily rooted in an assortment of brightly colored dresses of various styles and silhouettes including wrap, maxi, midi and novelty. New color palettes for the summer include red, white and blue, as well as rainbow to embrace the fun celebrations of the season. In June, Draper James RSVP will also introduce an assortment of handbags such as totes and crossbody bags.

Draper RSVP handbags will be introduced in June. courtesy shot.

“Our partnership with Kohl’s has been an amazing chapter in our brand story. The collections we’ve created together are a true testament that women everywhere can feel pretty, confident and put together in the clothes that they wear, without having to sacrifice quality,” said Erin Moennich, chief executive officer of Draper James. “We’ve welcomed many new customers to our Draper James family through this opportunity and couldn’t be more excited about what’s to come for the rest of the year.”

