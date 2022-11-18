Kourtney Kardashian Barker Revamps Tuxedo Dressing With Sheer Details for GQ Men of the Year Party

Kourtney Kardashian Barker attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards party in Los Angeles on Nov. 17, wearing a spin on a tuxedo look.

The reality star and entrepreneur arrived at the ceremony with her husband, Travis Barker, wearing a black sequin tuxedo jacket with sheer paneled billowing sleeves by Jean Paul Gaultier, a sheer black undershirt and a pair of formal black trousers.

To create her look, Kardashian Barker worked with stylist Dani Michelle, whose clients also include her sister Kendall Jenner, model Hailey Bieber and Elsa Hosk.

For makeup, Kardashian Barker went for a subtle evening look, including a nude matte lip, mascara and smokey dark eye shadow. She had her hair in a fresh-out-the-shower “wet” style.

Kardashian Barker’s husband, Travis Barker, accompanied his wife wearing an oversize fur coat by Adrienne Landau, sunglasses by Persol, a black leather jacket and leather pants and boots by Balenciaga. Travis wore his leather jacket open, showcasing his myriad tattoos.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Barker attend the GQ Men of the Year Party on Nov. 17. Getty Images for GQ

In July, the couple married in Italy. Since then, the newlyweds have made most of their red carpet appearances side-by-side.

During New York Fashion Week, they debuted her collaboration with Boohoo. In October, they attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly opened Cross Kitchen at The Commons in Calabasas.

Kardashian Barker is also starring in season two of “The Kardashians” on Hulu. The show’s second season premiered on the streaming platform on Sept. 22.

The GQ Men of the Year Awards is an annual celebration honoring people who have had cultural high points for the year and made a notable impact on the zeitgeist. This year’s awards were hosted by Boss. Honorees included Stormzy, Lee Jung-jae, Zoë Kravitz, Sir Mo Farrah, Ashley Walters and Joseph Quinn.