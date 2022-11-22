×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 22, 2022

Khloé Kardashian Plays Restless Princess in Lemme Sleep Gummies’ Whimsical Campaign

The new gummies that act as a sleep aid are part of sister Kourtney's supplement line Lemme.

khloe kardashian stars in kourtney kardashian vitamin and supplement brand Lemme for sleeping
Khloé Kardashian for Lemme. Courtesy

The sibling love between Kourtney Kardashian Barker and her sister Khloé Kardashian is going strong.

Kourtney’s vitamin and supplement brand Lemme is releasing its latest supplement gummies, Lemme Sleep, on Nov. 29, and Khloé is the new ad campaign star for the melatonin product.

The video for the campaign opens with a fairytale-style montage, where Khloé portrays a princess in Calabasas, California, who is cursed with a lifetime of sleeplessness. Kourtney then appears as a fairy who brings her Lemme Sleep gummies so she can finally get some rest. Kourtney then flies away in a trail of fairy dust, and Khloé lives happily ever after.

The Lemme Sleep gummies retail for $30 and are described by the brand as intended to promote restful sleep patterns; they include ingredients like magnesium and L-theanine.

Lemme Sleep will be available Nov. 29 on Lemmelive.com and on Lemme’s Amazon storefront on Dec. 6.

According to the brand, Kourtney spent five years working with scientists, doctors and botanists to create gummy vitamins and supplements with proprietary formulas. She also worked to find flavors that would appeal to consumers. The gummies are infused with flavors such as chamomile, lavender and elderberry.

Kourtney’s supplement line officially launched in September and marked the entrepreneur’s expansion into the wellness category. The brand debuted with three products, including Lemme Matcha, a gummy supplement infused with vitamin B12 to support cellular energy; Lemme Chill, a gummy supplement blended with ashwagandha to reduce stress and promote healthy cortisol levels; and Lemme Focus, a gummy supplement for focus and concentration.

In addition to her new Lemme Gummies, in late October, Kourtney announced she would be teaming up with her husband Travis Barker’s brand, Barker Wellness, to launch bath products.

