Monday's Digital Daily: September 12, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian Barker Debuts Vitamin Brand Lemme 

The brand is launching with three gummy supplements on Sept. 27.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is expanding her presence in the wellness category with a new brand.

On Monday, the reality TV star and entrepreneur announced she is releasing her latest brand, called Lemme, on Sept. 27. The brand specializes in vitamins and supplements, first launching with three products. 

“After years of struggling to find the right supplements, I embarked on a journey to create science-backed products that you would legitimately look forward to taking every day,” Kardashian Barker said in a statement. 

Lemme is launching with the Lemme Matcha, a gummy supplement infused with vitamin B12 that’s said to support cellular energy; the Lemme Chill, a gummy supplement blended with Ashwagandha meant to reduce stress and promote healthy cortisol levels; and the Lemme Focus, a gummy supplement that’s meant to support focus, concentration and attention.

The Lemme Chill, Lemme Match and Lemme Focus supplements.

The brand’s packaging uses 100 percent post-consumer recycled materials for its bottles and caps and recyclable material for its shipping materials. Lemme is partnering with Carbonfund and One Tree Planted in the effort to plant thousands of trees each year. 

Lemme is Kardashian Barker’s second brand. In 2019, she launched her lifestyle website Poosh, which offers articles on health, fitness, motherhood and more. Kardashian expanded the website into festivals, hosting both virtual and in-person events over the last three years. 

Lemme has been five years in the making. Kardashian Barker worked closely with Dr. Thais Aliabadi, who is on the Lemme Medical Advisory Board, to help create the products.

The brand’s products are all priced at $30 and will be available on Sept. 27 on Lemmelive.com.  

