Kourtney Kardashian Wears Edgy, Punk Rock Look to Machine Gun Kelly L.A. Concert

Kourtney Kardashian opted for a bold look to attend Machine Gun Kelly’s concert in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, the reality star attended the event, held at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, wearing a sheer white crop top paired with a black mini skirt and black patent leather coat with feathered cuffs and black knee-high leather platform boots. She wore hair up with strands of hair framing her face.

She is usually styled by Dani Michelle, who also works with the star’s sisters, Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian, Hailey Bieber and Maren Morris.

She arrived with her 10-year-old daughter Penelope Disick, whom she shares with her ex-partner Scott Disick. Kardashian came to support her new husband Travis Barker, who made a surprise guest appearance playing the drums for the star-studded concert, part of Machine Gun Kelly’s “Mainstream Sellout Tour.”

Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope Disick backstage during Machine Gun Kelly: “Mainstream Sellout Tour.” Christopher Polk for PMC

The performance was Barker’s return to stage after being hospitalized with pancreatitis last month.

“There’s a person I grew up idolizing that I became friends with and he believed in me, and never more have I wanted to jam to a song that he and I created. L.A.’s own Travis Barker, make some noise for him tonight,” said the rapper, born Colson Baker, introducing Barker as he walked on stage. The two are known to be close friends.

Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker performs onstage during Machine Gun Kelly: “Mainstream Sellout Tour.” Christopher Polk for PMC

The two then performed Machine Gun Kelly’s song “Title Track,” which was released in 2020 as part of his fifth studio album, “Tickets to My Downfall.” The song was written by artist as well as Barker, Nicholas Alex Long and Omer Fedi, who was also present at the concert with his girlfriend TikTok star Addison Rae.

Barker and Kardashian tied the knot in May at Portofino, Italy, after two previous ceremonies in Santa Barbara and Las Vegas, the latter of which was not official as the couple did not obtain a marriage license beforehand.