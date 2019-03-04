Kourtney Kardashian is following in her sisters’ footsteps by launching her own brand, called Poosh.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram today to tease the launch of the brand. Kardashian posted a picture of herself lounging — naked — in a bathroom while drinking a cup of tea surrounded by shelves of beauty products.

Kardashian tagged Poosh’s own Instagram in the post, which shows a link to the brand’s web site offering a sign-up list for the yet-to-be launched brand. The brand name is a nickname Kardashian uses to refer to her six-year-old daughter, Penelope Disick.

While the initial teaser picture shows Kardashian in a bathroom, it’s unclear if Poosh is a beauty or lifestyle brand. But many have speculated that the line will be beauty-focused given Kardashian’s advocacy of increasing FDA regulations in the beauty industry.

Last year Kardashian teamed with the Environmental Working Group on a trip to Washington, D.C., to meet with staffers from the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions to discuss the Personal Care Products Safety Act, which would update 80-year-old FDA regulations in the beauty industry. Kardashian has been a vocal advocate for clean beauty since giving birth to her first child.

Poosh follows a series of other successful Kardashian-backed businesses. Younger sister, Kylie Jenner, launched her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, in 2015 and earned $420 million in retail sales in its first 18 months on the market. Kim Kardashian has also successfully entered the beauty space with KKW Beauty, where she offers both color cosmetics and fragrances. On the fashion side, Khloé Kardashian runs Good American, a fashion label that offers denim and activewear, and both Kendall and Kylie Jenner jointly run their contemporary fashion label, Kendall + Kylie.

