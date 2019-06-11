Kourtney Kardashian is pushing into merchandise.

After launching her long-anticipated lifestyle web site, Poosh, in April, the eldest Kardashian sister is expanding her site’s e-commerce division to include merchandise. The reality TV star has teamed with S’well for a limited-edition, Poosh-branded water bottle, launching today exclusively on the Poosh site.

The product launch also marks Poosh’s first charitable initiative. Fifty percent of the $40 water bottle will be donated to Oceana, an ocean advocacy organization that works to reduce plastic pollution in the oceans.

“Protecting our planet is more important now than ever,” Kardashian said in a statement from the brand. “I want to do my part to make sure that our children have a beautiful world for years to come. With each plastic bottle we use and throw away, we’re adding to an overwhelming funnel of pollution that goes into our oceans and destroys the environment.”

The charitable initiative is in line with Kardashian’s advocacy on using cleaner products. Last year, she teamed up with the Environmental Working Group and made a trip to Washington, D.C., to meet with staffers from the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions to discuss the Personal Care Products Safety Act, which would update 80-year-old FDA regulations in the beauty and personal-care categories.

This is also Poosh’s second product collaboration since launch. Last month the web site released co-branded products with beauty ingestible line, Vital Proteins, launching Pink Moon Milk Collagen Latte for $49 and Blueberry & Lemon Collagen Vibes for $44.

