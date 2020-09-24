Kourtney Kardashian is taking her lifestyle brand, Poosh, to screens across the globe with her first virtual wellness festival.

Kardashian and her Poosh lifestyle and e-commerce web site are hosting the inaugural virtual event on Sept. 26 with the goal of bringing its content verticals, such as health, beauty, fitness and more, to life.

“Because of everything going on, we had to pivot and do it virtually, but I think it became positive because we get to bring in more people,” Kardashian said during a phone interview. “Especially during this time, health and wellness are such important things. It’s even more important to take care of yourself.”

According to Kardashian, the virtual festival embraces Poosh’s motto of “living your best life.” Panels focus on health and wellness topics, such as a guided self-hypnosis with Poosh’s “in-house spiritual coach,” a sexual wellness Q&A and how to muscle test at home. The festival also offers more hands-on panels, such as how to detox your shower routine, a guided glutes workout, plant-based recipe cooking demos and a do-it-yourself body scrub tutorial.

Poosh has tapped several experts, medical professionals and Kardashian’s friends and family for the virtual festival, including model and Kora Organics founder Miranda Kerr, actress Malika Haqq, singer Adrienne Bailon, Saie Beauty creative director Geri Hirsch and Khloé Kardashian, who will join her sister in the closing happy hour where they’ll “battle in a cocktail competition.”

Medical experts include licensed psychologist and certified sex therapist, Dr. Kate Balestrieri, queer sex therapist Casey Tanner and clinical nutritionist Simoné Laubscher.

Kourtney Kardashian launched Poosh in April 2019 as a lifestyle web site and online destination aimed at “the modern woman” with content written by Kardashian, her family members and an editorial team. Since launch, Poosh has built out its e-commerce side with several products made in collaboration with brands such as Vital Proteins, Saje Beauty and DMH Aesthetics.

“My goal when I started Poosh was really to be able to provide [wellness] information in a nonjudgmental way,” she said. “I’m surprised at how much I’m learning with this whole experience because it kind of started with everyone coming to me and asking me lifestyle questions, so I’ve gotten those answered, even things like relationship topics or different things that are constantly coming up in our everyday lives.”

In recent years, Kardashian has become a proponent of the wellness movement and of implementing cleaner practices in the beauty industry. In April 2018, Kardashian teamed with the Environmental Working Group for a trip to Washington, D.C., where she helped brief staffers on the Personal Care Products Safety Act introduced by Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Sen. Susan Collins, which proposed updating the Food and Drug Administration’s over 80-year-old guidance on the beauty industry.

While some members of Kardashian’s famous family have been critical of her views on wellness at times, as depicted on their reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” the eldest Kardashian said they have become increasingly supportive over the years and even contribute to Poosh. For example, her sister Kim Kardashian West has written articles for Poosh that give insight into her struggles with psoriasis. She also regularly shares her plant-based food recipes with the web site.

Adoption of the wellness movement across the masses has been a vindicating experience, Kardashian said.

“I feel like finally people are listening to me,” she said with a laugh. “It’s frustrating to feel like it’s kind of this weird thing to eat organically or things that to me are pretty standard in self-care, so I think now it’s become normal in a way and I’m just happy that it’s catching on.”

Poosh is Kardashian’s first stand-alone business venture, following in her sisters’ footsteps, who have each launched multiple fashion and beauty businesses, including Kim Kardashian West’s KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance and Skims, Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin and Khloé’s Good American. While her sisters’ businesses are more product-focused, Poosh concentrates on offering informational content related to the wellness space.

Kardashian serves as Poosh’s chief executive officer, and runs the site with Sarah Howard, Poosh’s chief content officer. Since launch, Poosh has grown its social media presence to more than 4.2 million followers across Instagram, YouTube, Facebook Twitter and Pinterest.

Kardashian’s festival is a first for Poosh, but many brands in the fashion, beauty and wellness space have veered into the festival space to create immersive experiences for customers following the success of companies like BeautyCon and Create & Cultivate.

In the wellness space, Gwyneth Paltrow’s In Goop Health summits for her lifestyle brand have been increasingly popular, with events taking place in New York, Los Angeles and New York. Goop also held a virtual wellness festival earlier this month.

Unlike the Goop summits’ hefty $1,000 ticket prices, tickets for Poosh’s festival retail for $25 for general admission, which includes access to all the programing plus a “virtual gift bag” with offers from Poosh’s sponsors, including Vital Proteins, Clarins, Lelo and more. The festival is also offering a $250 Premium Pass ticket, which additionally includes a virtual meet-and-greet with Kardashian plus a physical gift bag.

Poosh’s virtual festival comes at a time when Kardashian’s family has been in the headlines more than usual. The family revealed on Sept. 9 that after 13 years of its hit E! reality TV show, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” they would be ending the show next year after its 20th season. Kardashian’s brother-in-law, Kanye West, has also been making news for his 2020 presidential candidacy and the remarks he’s made on his campaign trail.

Kardashian declined to comment on the TV show and any family matters.

When it comes to entrepreneurial role models, Kardashian said she gets inspiration from many of her panelists, including Kerr and Haqq, because of their similar views in the wellness space and the fact that they’re all mothers.

“Just as moms, we’re modeling to our kids what ways we take care of ourselves,” she said. “It’s funny because the foods I eat or different things, I’ll notice my kids will tend to have an interest in that.”

Going forward, Kardashian aims to host more festivals and continue growing Poosh into the wellness destination she set out to create.

“We’re just looking for other mediums to bring our content to life,” she said. “Our content is the heart of Poosh and right now you can read our content and see it, but I think it’s building our e-commerce so that people can also have the stuff. It’s really just bringing it all to life full circle.”

