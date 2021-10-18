×
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Engaged: A Look at Their Couples’ Style

The Blink-182 drummer popped the question to the eldest Kardashian sister after nine months of dating.

Gallery Icon View ALL 14 Photos

Congratulations are in order for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who are now engaged.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the Poosh founder uploaded two photos of herself and Barker embracing on the beach surrounded by endless roses and candles with the caption “forever,” tagging her now-fiancé’s account. The drummer reportedly popped the question at a beachside hotel in Montecito, Calif.

The couple started dating in January this year after being friends for years, according to People.

However, the two kept their relationship mostly under wraps in the beginning. Kardashian confirmed the romance when she uploaded a belated Valentine’s Day post of an up-close shot of her holding Barker’s hand.

In April, Barker posted the first photo of them kissing on Instagram for Kardashian’s 42nd birthday. “I F–KING LOVE YOU! 🖤 YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD,” his caption read. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

From there, the couple no longer became camera shy when it came to posting photos of their affection for each other.

Similar to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, Kardashian and Barker found ways to complement each other’s styles and personalities well.

The two finally made their red carpet debut at the MTV Video Music Awards in September, where both appeared in all-black ensembles and snapped photos touching tongues alongside Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

Kardashian wore an Olivier Theyskens leather bustier dress from his spring 2021 collection paired with a vintage Prada bag and heels by Manolo Blahnik. Barker went shirtless under a Thom Browne suit that featured spikes embellished on the knees and shoulders.

This marks Kardashian’s first engagement, though she shares three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, with former partner Scott Disick. Barker was previously married to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002 and Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. He shares a son, Landon, and daughter, Alabama, with the latter, and still remains close to his stepdaughter Atiana, who is Moakler’s child with Oscar De La Hoya.

Click through the gallery above to see photos of Kardashian and Barker's style throughout their relationship. 

