Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Lavish Wedding in Portofino

It seems the third time’s the charm for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

The couple had a lavish outdoor wedding held at a villa in Portofino, Italy, over the weekend, with multiday festivities, celebrity performances and 50 of their closest family and friends.

The celebration reportedly kicked off with a dinner party at Ristorante Puny on Friday night. The next day, guests visited the Abbey of San Fruttuoso for a special lunch and later that evening, went to Villa San Bartolomeo, where they had dinner and danced.

Sunday, the day of the couple’s ceremony, included a relaxing day for Kardashian and her whole family before she exchanged vows with Barker at the villa. After the nuptials, the reception was held at Castello Brown, a historic house museum located above the Portofino harbor overlooking the ocean.

Kardashian looked to Dolce & Gabbana for the couple’s third wedding celebration, wearing another white bustier minidress that featured a long veil to match while the musician wore a classic black suit, also designed by the Italian label.

The Poosh founder also wore Dolce & Gabbana for her intimate nuptials in Santa Barbara, Calif., on May 23, where she and Barker officially tied the knot after obtaining a marriage license. (The couple first married at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas in April but it was not deemed official as they did not acquire a license beforehand.)

Throughout the course of the weekend, Kardashian’s sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner as well as their mother Kris Jenner also donned creations by Dolce & Gabbana.

Kourtney Kardahian’s children, sons Mason and Reign and daughter Penelope, and Barker’s children, son Landon and daughter Alabama and stepdaughter Atiana, were also in attendance.

According to multiple sources, the guest list included stars such as Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Devin Booker (who is currently dating Kendall Jenner), TikTok star Lil Huddy, Simon Huck, Stephanie Shepherd, Mark Hoppus and his wife Skye Hoppus.

Famed Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli and his son Matteo reportedly performed at the wedding, where they apparently sang songs such as “I Found My Love in Portofino,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and “Fall on Me.”

Kardashian posted her wedding pictures on Instagram, with the first post including photos of the two exchanging their vows and kissing at their ceremony and the caption: “Happily ever after.”

She posted a second carousel of images, this time of herself laughing while the Blink-182 drummer pops a bottle of Champagne and celebrating, with the caption: “Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Barker.”

Photos of their wedding celebration were taken by Ellen von Unwerth.

The couple were first romantically linked in January 2021. In October 2021, after a few months of dating, the two announced they were engaged, which was documented in the famous family’s latest reality series on Hulu, “The Kardashians.”

