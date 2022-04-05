Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Intimate, Surprise Wedding

Congratulations are in order for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who tied the knot over the weekend.

According to multiple outlets, the couple secretly wed at the famous One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, shortly after the 2022 Grammy Awards, where Barker performed with H.E.R. and Lenny Kravitz.

The surprise ceremony reportedly took place close to 1:45 a.m. on Monday morning, with Kardashian and Barker in the same clothes they wore to the Grammys. The Poosh founder wore a black, cutout jumpsuit by Et Ochs from the brand’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection, while the musician wore a sleeveless black suit by Givenchy.

The couple called ahead and supposedly requested that an Elvis Presley impersonator officiate the ceremony. The nuptials reportedly lasted approximately 30 minutes and no video recording was allowed.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas. Brian Friedman/Variety

However, some sources reveal that the two are actually not legally married yet as they did not get a marriage license beforehand.

The duo also attended the 2022 Oscars the previous week, with Kardashian attending to support Barker, who also performed at the awards show.

Kardashian and Barker started dating in January 2021. Later that year in October, Barker proposed to her at a beachside hotel in Montecito, Calif.

Throughout their relationship, the duo have never shied away from their affection for one another. Similar to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, Kardashian and Barker found ways to complement each other’s styles and personalities well in different iterations of all-black couple outfits.

The two finally made their red carpet debut at the MTV Video Music Awards in September, where both appeared in all-black ensembles and snapped photos touching tongues alongside Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

