Kourtney Kardashian Looks to Vintage Mugler at 2022 Oscars

The reality star-turned-entrepreneur attended with her fiancé Travis Barker on the red carpet.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the 94th Academy Awards. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Kourtney Kardashian looked to Thierry Mugler for her very first appearance at the Oscars.

Kardashian, walking the red carpet with her fiancé Travis Barker, wore a black, strapless vintage dress by the late designer, who passed away in January, sourced from famous store Tab Vintage. She wore black heels by Aquazzura and jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz.

She was styled by Dani Michelle, who also works with her sisters Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian, as well as other stars such as Maren Morris and Elsa Hosk. Kardashian’s makeup artist, Rokael Lizama, partnered with luxury skincare brand Noble Panacea to prep her skin.

Barker wore a black suit by Maison Margiela topped with sunglasses. The Poosh founder attended in support of Barker, who will be performing at the awards show.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the 94th Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center on March 27th, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the 94th annual Academy Awards. Lexie Moreland/WWD

Kardashian became the first in her family to attend the coveted awards show. In the past, she and her sisters have attended the Vanity Fair after party.

Kardashian and Barker started dating in January 2021. Later that year in October, Barker proposed to her at a beachside hotel in Montecito, Calif.

Throughout their relationship, the duo have never shied away from their affection for one another. Similar to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, Kardashian and Barker found ways to complement each other’s styles and personalities well in different iterations of all-black couple outfits.

The two finally made their red carpet debut at the MTV Video Music Awards in September, where both appeared in all-black ensembles and snapped photos touching tongues alongside Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

