Kris Jenner has been a formidable force behind her daughters’ successful businesses, and now the “momager” is setting sights on her own namesake brand.

Jenner filed trademarks for “Kris Jenner Skincare,” “Kris Jenner Skin” and “Kris Jenner Beauty” on Feb. 10 under her Jenner Communications Inc. company, according to documents filed at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The trademarks are filed for an array of beauty products spanning hair, makeup and skin care categories.

She hasn’t spoken publicly on if she is launching the brand, but stated in an October interview with WWD that she’s “always dreamed of having [her] own brand.” She added, however, that she was “a bit busy right now” to launch a company.

While it’s unclear if she will go forward with the beauty brand, Jenner would go into the venture with a wealth of knowledge after playing an instrumental role in the success of her daughter Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics. The mother-daughter duo launched the brand together in 2015 and have grown the business to reach a $1 billion valuation just four years later.

Jenner was named chief executive officer of Kylie Cosmetics in November 2019 when Coty Inc. acquired a 51 percent stake in the business for $600 million.

Jenner has also collaborated on her daughters’ beauty businesses several times over the years. She worked with Kylie Jenner in 2018 to release a “momager” beauty collection for Kylie Cosmetics, which included products designed with Jenner’s face and famous quotes like “You’re doing amazing, Sweetie!”

View Gallery Related Gallery Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2021

She also teamed with Kim Kardashian on her KKW Fragrance brand to launch a scent for Mother’s Day last year.

Jenner’s beauty brand would be the latest business to come from the Kardashian-Jenner family, following Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance, Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, Khloé Kardashian’s Good American clothing line, Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh lifestyle website and Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila brand.

Jenner’s trademark application is not uncommon in the celebrity world, as many celebrities trademark their names as much as possible so that others can’t own them.

Read more here:

Kendall Jenner Accused of Cultural Appropriation for Tequila Company

A Breakdown of the Kardashian-Jenner-West Fashion and Beauty Empire

How Kim Kardashian Built Her Fashion and Beauty Empire

WATCH: Cardi B’s Nail Artist on What Goes Into Her Three-Hour Manicures