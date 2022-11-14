×
Kris Jenner Dazzles in Shimmering Floral-embroidered Elie Saab Gown at Baby2Baby Gala

Her daughter Kim Kardashian took home the Giving Tree Award for her philanthropic work supporting children in poverty.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: Kris Jenner attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)
Elie Saab RTW Fall 2021
Elie Saab RTW Fall 2021
Elie Saab RTW Fall 2021
Elie Saab RTW Fall 2021
View ALL 83 Photos

Kris Jenner arrived on the red carpet for the Baby2Baby Gala on Nov. 12 in West Hollywood, California, wearing a bedazzled embroidered gown by Elie Saab.

The long-sleeve silhouette from the 2021 fall ready-to-wear collection had statement floral embroidery and sequins. The collection featured a heavily black color palette as the designer put more focus on silhouettes than color.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: Kris Jenner attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)
Kris Jenner attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on Nov. 12 in West Hollywood, California. Getty Images for Baby2Baby

She accessorized the look with two statements ring and a pair of diamond stud earrings.

Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, accompanied her to the event. Gamble wore a classic black velvet suit with a white button-down shirt and black shoes.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: (L-R) Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble attend the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on Nov. 12 in West Hollywood, California. Getty Images for Baby2Baby

For makeup, Jenner went for a glossy lip, a touch of blush, mascara and shimmering eye shadow.

Jenner attended the event in support of her daughter, Kim Kardashian, who took home the Giving Tree Award, which is presented to women in the public eye who have shown a commitment to giving back to children in need across the globe.

Kardashian attended the ceremony wearing a Barbiecore pink gown by Balenciaga. Her sister Kylie Jenner also joined her and their mother for the event.

The trio, along with sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Barker, launched a holiday capsule collection with Judith Leiber in October. That same month, Kris Jenner also teamed with Shutterfly for a holiday campaign and she joined her daughter Khloé Kardashian for the PJ Place pajamas and loungewear campaign for fall.

Baby2Baby is a national nonprofit organization supporting children living in poverty and providing relief to families impacted by the U.S. baby formula shortage. The gala was presented by hair care company Paul Mitchell.

