Kris Jenner Talks Kardashian-Jenner Empire, Home Category and Expanding Safely Into Walmart

While Kris Jenner has helped build her daughters’ many businesses into major players in the fashion, beauty and lifestyle industries, the reality star-turned-entrepreneur has been quietly carving her own space in the home care category with her brand Safely.

Jenner cofounded Safely with Good American chief executive officer Emma Grede last March with a line of clean home care products such as dish soap, laundry detergent, surface cleaner and more. The brand embarked on its first retail partnership in August with Bed Bath and Beyond, and is now teaming with Walmart to enter 1,700 stores nationwide.

“For us, retail is representative of our entire mission: that home care is self care,” Jenner said. “We want to reach the American consumer where they’re at — and Walmart is an incredible partner to help us expand on our mission of accessibility. Availability in retail locations means our product can get in the homes of more families. The more people that can discover, test and benefit from our products, the better.”

Unlike her daughters, whose businesses fall under fashion and beauty, Jenner chose to enter the home category as it was an area where she saw a white space. She was looking for brands that were safe to use, didn’t harm the environment and smelled good.

“My whole life is centered around my family,” she said. “The realities of the pandemic have forced every family to reconsider which products they’re bringing into their homes. As a mother, I never want anyone to feel that they can’t keep their family safe and protected.”

She went on to explain that because cleaning has become a form of self care for many, it was important for the brand’s products to have a clean, fresh scent that can “completely alter [a customer’s] space, state of mind and mood.” She described Safely’s scent as smelling like “a five-star hotel, without the price tag.”

A selection of Safely products. Courtesy of Safely/Keith Greenbaum

Jenner views Safely as the natural next addition to the Kardashian-Jenner family’s growing brand portfolio, as each brand has the goal of empowering its customers to live their best lives. Among the family, there is Kim Kardashian West’s Skims, KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance brands; Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, Kylie Swim and Kylie Baby brands; Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh lifestyle website; Khloé Kardashian’s Good American brand; Kendall Jenner’s Moon oral care and 818 tequila brands; Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s Kendall + Kylie fashion brand, and the family’s online consignment store, Kardashian Kloset.

Kris Jenner explained that while she enjoys running her own brand to create the products she loves, she also likes working on her daughters’ businesses and watching them turn their passions into successful ventures.

“Working with my kids on their brands is such a blessing,” she said. “I am constantly giving them my thoughts and ideas, but what makes all of their brands so successful is that they all listen to their own instincts and make decisions based on their own gut feelings.”

The announcement of Safely’s retail expansion comes during the same week that a trailer and release date were announced for the Kardashian-Jenner family’s new reality TV show, “The Kardashians,” on Hulu, which debuts on April 14. The new series comes after the family’s hit show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” came to an end on E! last year after 20 seasons.

As Jenner continues to grow her family’s empire, her plans for Safely include more products, category expansions and brick-and-mortar activations in the hopes of becoming the number one home care brand on the market.

“When you think about icon brands in the American lexicon, cleaning brands are iconic mainstays and they pervade every American home,” she said. “When I thought about big meaningful problems I wanted to solve and leaving a legacy for my family, I could think about no better area than improving the products people bring into their homes. The industry needed a little shaking up.”

