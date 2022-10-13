Kris Jenner Teams With Shutterfly for Holiday Campaign

Kris Jenner is kicking off the holiday season with a new partnership.

The reality TV star and entrepreneur is teaming up with e-commerce company Shutterfly to star in the brand’s “Win the Holidays” holiday campaign. The campaign kicks off an ongoing partnership between Jenner and Shutterfly.

The “Win the Holidays” campaign is meant to inspire customers to “think beyond generic cards and gifts and instead celebrate what makes each family unique and one-of-a-kind,” according to Shutterfly.

“Given I am constantly surrounded by family and making new memories all the time, it is so important for me to be able to have a way to easily capture, save and share these moments, and Shutterfly makes that happen,” Jenner said in a statement. “Not only are they great with photos, but they also make it so easy to make memorable gifts for your loved ones or add personal touches to your holiday decor and entertaining.”

Jenner appears in a series of commercials focusing on Shutterfly’s card and stationary offerings and the company’s customizations offerings, like using personal photos or artwork to make a design.

“No two families are the same — and we believe holiday cards and gifts shouldn’t be either,” said Ty Shay, chief growth and strategy officer at Shutterfly. “That’s why, for more than 20 years, Shutterfly has been committed to enabling millions of people around the world to create products and celebrate moments that reflect who they uniquely are. So no matter what your family’s into, you can create a high-quality modern card and send a unique personalized gift that celebrates them.”

Jenner also worked with Shutterfly to curate holiday gifts for customers, including a fleece blanket and modern photo albums.

The partnership with Shutterfly is Jenner’s latest project. On Tuesday, she teamed with The Children’s Place to appear in the company’s campaign for its newly launched adult loungewear brand, called PJ Place. In addition to playing a hand in her children’s businesses, Jenner also runs a home care brand, called Safely.