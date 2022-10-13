×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE First Look: Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition Reaches Its Final Stop in New York

Business

Fendi Unveils New State-of-the-art Accessories Plant

Eye

All That Glitters and a Lot of Gold at New Musée Yves Saint Laurent Exhibition

Kris Jenner Teams With Shutterfly for Holiday Campaign

The campaign kicks off an ongoing partnership between the reality TV star and entrepreneur and the e-commerce company.

Kris Jenner for Shutterfly holiday cards and gifts
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - APRIL 07: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this handout photo provided by Hulu/The Walt Disney Company, Chairwoman of Entertainment at Walt Disney Television Dana Walden and Kim Kardashian arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Hulu's 'The Kardashians' held at Goya Studios on April 7, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Hulu/The Walt Disney Company via Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - APRIL 07: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this handout photo provided by Hulu/The Walt Disney Company, Kourtney Kardashian and son Reign Disick arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Hulu's 'The Kardashians' held at Goya Studios on April 7, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Hulu/The Walt Disney Company via Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - APRIL 07: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this handout photo provided by Hulu/The Walt Disney Company, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson and Kim Kardashian arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Hulu's 'The Kardashians' held at Goya Studios on April 7, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Hulu/The Walt Disney Company via Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - APRIL 07: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this handout photo provided by Hulu/The Walt Disney Company, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Hulu's 'The Kardashians' held at Goya Studios on April 7, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Hulu/The Walt Disney Company via Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
View ALL 8 Photos

Kris Jenner is kicking off the holiday season with a new partnership.

The reality TV star and entrepreneur is teaming up with e-commerce company Shutterfly to star in the brand’s “Win the Holidays” holiday campaign. The campaign kicks off an ongoing partnership between Jenner and Shutterfly. 

The “Win the Holidays” campaign is meant to inspire customers to “think beyond generic cards and gifts and instead celebrate what makes each family unique and one-of-a-kind,” according to Shutterfly. 

“Given I am constantly surrounded by family and making new memories all the time, it is so important for me to be able to have a way to easily capture, save and share these moments, and Shutterfly makes that happen,” Jenner said in a statement. “Not only are they great with photos, but they also make it so easy to make memorable gifts for your loved ones or add personal touches to your holiday decor and entertaining.” 

Related Galleries

Kris Jenner for Shutterfly

Jenner appears in a series of commercials focusing on Shutterfly’s card and stationary offerings and the company’s customizations offerings, like using personal photos or artwork to make a design. 

“No two families are the same — and we believe holiday cards and gifts shouldn’t be either,” said Ty Shay, chief growth and strategy officer at Shutterfly. “That’s why, for more than 20 years, Shutterfly has been committed to enabling millions of people around the world to create products and celebrate moments that reflect who they uniquely are. So no matter what your family’s into, you can create a high-quality modern card and send a unique personalized gift that celebrates them.” 

Jenner also worked with Shutterfly to curate holiday gifts for customers, including a fleece blanket and modern photo albums. 

The partnership with Shutterfly is Jenner’s latest project. On Tuesday, she teamed with The Children’s Place to appear in the company’s campaign for its newly launched adult loungewear brand, called PJ Place. In addition to playing a hand in her children’s businesses, Jenner also runs a home care brand, called Safely. 

Kris Jenner Teams With Shutterfly for Holiday Cards and Gifts Campaign

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Kris Jenner Teams With Shutterfly for Holiday Cards and Gifts Campaign

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Kris Jenner Teams With Shutterfly for Holiday Cards and Gifts Campaign

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Kris Jenner Teams With Shutterfly for Holiday Cards and Gifts Campaign

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Kris Jenner Teams With Shutterfly for Holiday Cards and Gifts Campaign

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Kris Jenner Teams With Shutterfly for Holiday Cards and Gifts Campaign

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Kris Jenner Teams With Shutterfly for Holiday Cards and Gifts Campaign

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Kris Jenner Teams With Shutterfly for Holiday Cards and Gifts Campaign

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Kris Jenner Teams With Shutterfly for Holiday Cards and Gifts Campaign

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Kris Jenner Teams With Shutterfly for Holiday Cards and Gifts Campaign

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Kris Jenner Teams With Shutterfly for Holiday Cards and Gifts Campaign

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Kris Jenner Teams With Shutterfly for Holiday Cards and Gifts Campaign

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Kris Jenner Teams With Shutterfly for Holiday Cards and Gifts Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Kris Jenner Teams With Shutterfly for Holiday Cards and Gifts Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Kris Jenner Teams With Shutterfly for Holiday Cards and Gifts Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Kris Jenner Teams With Shutterfly for Holiday Cards and Gifts Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Kris Jenner Teams With Shutterfly for Holiday Cards and Gifts Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Kris Jenner Teams With Shutterfly for Holiday Cards and Gifts Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Kris Jenner Teams With Shutterfly for Holiday Cards and Gifts Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Kris Jenner Teams With Shutterfly for Holiday Cards and Gifts Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Kris Jenner Teams With Shutterfly for Holiday Cards and Gifts Campaign

Hot Summer Bags

Kris Jenner Teams With Shutterfly for Holiday Cards and Gifts Campaign

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Kris Jenner Teams With Shutterfly for Holiday Cards and Gifts Campaign

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Kris Jenner Teams With Shutterfly for Holiday Cards and Gifts Campaign

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Kris Jenner Teams With Shutterfly for Holiday Cards and Gifts Campaign

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Kris Jenner Teams With Shutterfly for Holiday Cards and Gifts Campaign

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kris Jenner Teams With Shutterfly for Holiday Cards and Gifts Campaign

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kris Jenner Teams With Shutterfly for Holiday Cards and Gifts Campaign

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Kris Jenner Teams With Shutterfly for Holiday Cards and Gifts Campaign

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kris Jenner Teams With Shutterfly for Holiday Cards and Gifts Campaign

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kris Jenner Teams With Shutterfly for Holiday Cards and Gifts Campaign

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kris Jenner Teams With Shutterfly for Holiday Cards and Gifts Campaign

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kris Jenner Teams With Shutterfly for Holiday Cards and Gifts Campaign

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kris Jenner Teams With Shutterfly for Holiday Cards and Gifts Campaign

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Kris Jenner Teams With Shutterfly for Holiday Cards and Gifts Campaign

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Kris Jenner Teams With Shutterfly for Holiday Cards and Gifts Campaign

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Kris Jenner Teams With Shutterfly for Holiday Cards and Gifts Campaign

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Kris Jenner Teams With Shutterfly for Holiday Cards and Gifts Campaign

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Kris Jenner Teams With Shutterfly for Holiday Cards and Gifts Campaign

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Kris Jenner Teams With Shutterfly for Holiday Cards and Gifts Campaign

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Kris Jenner Teams With Shutterfly for Holiday Cards and Gifts Campaign

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Kris Jenner Teams With Shutterfly for Holiday Cards and Gifts Campaign

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Kris Jenner Teams With Shutterfly for Holiday Cards and Gifts Campaign

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Kris Jenner Teams With Shutterfly for Holiday Cards and Gifts Campaign

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Kris Jenner Teams With Shutterfly for Holiday Cards and Gifts Campaign

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad