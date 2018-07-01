Having teased Berluti’s new visual identity with a fly poster campaign during men’s fashion week in June, Kris van Assche is the latest designer to unveil his first looks for a new house at a wedding.

The incumbent designer at Berluti revealed on Instagram the custom-made wedding outfits for French writer and director Samuel Benchetrit, who married French singer and actress Vanessa Paradis in an intimate ceremony on Saturday.

The groom was seen in a dark blue suit at the town hall of Saint-Simeon, which is 60 kilometers west of Paris, while van Assche also showed a white tuxedo on image feed.

The bride opted for a vintage white dress and veil for the civil ceremony before donning a Chanel outfit for the evening party. Paradis’ daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, spotted in a pale-yellow spaghetti strap dress, matched her mother’s hairstyle.

Kim Jones had similarly revealed his first design for Dior Homme at a wedding. David Beckham wore it at the royal nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.