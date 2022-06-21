Kristen Bell Teases ‘Frozen 3’ in Whimsical Lilac Stine Goya Midi Dress

Kristen Bell has said another movie from her hit franchise “Frozen” is coming.

On Monday, the actress appeared on an episode of “The Tonight Show” where she teased that “Frozen 3” was in the works. Bell was wearing a lavender off-the-shoulder maxidress by Stine Goya paired with white pumps from Jimmy Choo.

She was styled by Nicole Chavez, who also works with Rachel Bilson and Katie Lowes.

“I would like to officially announce, with zero authority, ‘Frozen 3,’” Bell told the host, Jimmy Fallon.

However, she clarified that it was a possibility as she does not actually have authority over whether another film will be greenlit.

“Please bear in mind I did say ‘zero authority,’ ’cause I can’t do that. I can’t do that — I’m not in charge,” she said.

“But there could be something in the works and something maybe happening, maybe?” Fallon asked.

Kristen Bell wears a Stine Goya dress during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on June 20. Todd Owyoung/NBC

“Well, you know, I’ll keep it mysterious,” Bell replied. “But I know Idina [Menzel] recently said she would do it and I feel like if we’re all in, what are we waiting for?”

Bell and Menzel both star in the first two “Frozen” films as the main characters, sister duo Anna and Elsa, respectively.

When the first movie was released in 2013, it became the highest-grossing animated film of all-time, with more than $1.2 billion in box office sales globally, at the time. The sequel, “Frozen 2,” surpassed the first, bringing in more than $1.4 billion.

The two “Frozen” films hold the second and third spot for highest-grossing animated film of all-time, with Disney’s remake of “The Lion King” nabbing the number-one spot with more than $1.6 billion in box office sales worldwide.

READ MORE HERE:

“Frozen II” Premiere: See the Red Carpet Looks

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Unveil Baby Brand Hello Bello at Wal-Mart

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Unveil New Baby-Care Line

Kristen Bell and Kelsey Grammer Take the Lead in Lauren Miller’s Directorial Debut, “Like Father”