Kristen Bell Does Soft Suiting in Velveteen Blazer and Trousers for ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

The actress sat down with host Kelly Clarkson alongside Anna Diop and Alex Aster.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J048 -- Pictured: Kristen Bell -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
Kristen Bell wears an NYDJ velvet suit for her appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Nov. 9. Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Kristen Bell was a guest on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Wednesday in a soft suit by NYDJ designed in an eggplant-purple hue.

The “Bad Moms” alum wore the brand’s velveteen blazer and matching fitted straight-leg trousers with a turtleneck bodysuit by Commando.

Bell complemented the color with yellow gold and white topaz enamel mash up earrings by Sarah Hendler. She got playful with footwear and donned a pair of crocodile-embossed boots in a statement-red color.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J048 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kristen Bell, Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
Kristen Bell in conversation with Kelly Clarkson on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Bell worked with stylist Nicole Chavez, whose clients include Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon and Ellie Bamber.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J048 -- Pictured: (l-r) Anna Diop, Kristen Bell, Alex Aster -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
(L-R): Kristen Bell, Anna Diop and Alex Aster sit down with host Kelly Clarkson on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Nov. 9. Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Bell wore her hair in a sleek side part and styled it behind the ears and spoke about her new film, “The People We Hate at the Wedding.”

The Prime Video comedy, which debuts on Nov. 18, is based on Grant Ginder’s novel “The People We Hate at the Wedding: A Novel.” Bell plays Alice, who reunites with her family to attend her wealthy half-sister’s wedding in the English countryside. She stars opposite Allison Janney, Annie Murphy and Ben Platt.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

