Kristen McMenamy Signs With The Lions

Kristen McMenamy has signed with The Lions.

This marks the American model’s return to the modeling agency. Most recently, McMenamy was represented by Ford Models.

“I am excited to welcome back the most unique icon in our industry,” Ali Kavoussi, managing partner at The Lions, told WWD in a statement.

The agency plans on “broadening her profile in America and aligning her with brands that embrace individuality and strength,” she continued.

Rising to fame during the grunge fashion era of the ’90s — standing out with her androgynous look (and popularizing the no-eyebrows trend) — McMenamy, 57, has remained a fashion fixture.

Kristen McMenamy opening the Fendace runway show.

She graced the cover of British Vogue in January, shot by Steven Meisel. The cover read: “The Return of Kristen McMenamy.”

She opened the Fendace (the collaboration between Versace and Fendi) runway show during Milan Fashion Week in 2021, and she closed Valentino’s fall 2022 presentation. She also appeared in the Gucci Aria fall campaign in 2021, photographed by Mert and Marcus. And most recently, McMenamy was on the cover of Perfect Magazine, shot by Zhong Lin and creative directed by Katie Grand.

At The Lions, founded in 2014, McMenamy joins a roaster of clients that includes models Candice Swanepoel, Stella Maxwell, Sara Sampaio and Kate Upton.