Kristen Stewart Attends Chanel Métiers D’Art Show in Tokyo

TOKYO — Actress and longtime Chanel ambassador Kristen Stewart was in the Japanese capital Thursday for a repeat showing of the house’s 2022-23 Métiers D’Art show, which was first unveiled in Dakar, Senegal, last December. Dressed in a white T-shirt and tweed miniskirt, Stewart sat front row in the cavernous venue that hosted the event. She was joined by local celebrities, influencers and customers of the brand.

Before the models hit the runway, the show opened with a tribute to Japanese composer and musician Ryuichi Sakamoto, who died of cancer in March. A live rendition of his hauntingly beautiful song, “Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence,” was played to a captivated audience. This was followed by a contemporary dance performance by dozens of dancers, which then segued to the collection itself.

The after party, held in the same venue, featured performances by J-pop girl group Chai and Senegalese rapper Nix.

Chanel made history with its show in Dakar, becoming the first European luxury brand to hold a fashion show in sub-Saharan Africa. The show itself was a three-day program filled with cultural events. Among the 850 show guests were Pharrell Williams, Naomi Campbell, Whitney Peak, Nile Rodgers, Princess Caroline of Monaco and her daughter Charlotte Casiraghi and the show was held at the Brutalist-style former Palace of Justice, which in recent years has hosted the Dakar Biennale.

The collection itself was filled with ‘70s-inspired pantsuits topped with beaded vests and skirts in geometric motifs that nodded to the flamboyant Congolese style subculture of the sapeurs. Flared jeans, platform shoes and tiered skirts gave a retro glow to the lineup.