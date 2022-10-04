×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 4, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Ye Resets Yeezy, Takes on Bernard Arnault and Fashion

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Miuccia Prada Teams With Artist Shuang Li for Miu Miu Show

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Off-White Announces Partnership With Italian Soccer Team AC Milan

Kristen Stewart, Blackpink’s Jennie and Gracie Abrams Feeling Free at Chanel

The short film was a reflection on reinvention, and celebs talked about life in the limelight.

Kristen Stewart
Khadja Nin
Inès de La Fressange
Nana Komatsu
Laura Bailey
View ALL 17 Photos

Kristen Stewart has been working on her first screenplay and teased a little of her writing prowess at the Chanel show. The show opened with a short film starring Stewart as herself, with voiceover lines, including: “It’s important to burn down your best yesterday, every day, so you can start again.”

“I wrote them,” Stewart said after the show. “I’m such a better writer than I am a candid speaker. I mean, I can at least get close to expressing myself when I have a minute alone.”

The actress said it reflects her philosophy on constantly challenging herself, and that’s in line with the current cultural climate.

Related Galleries

“We’re all now allowed to morph daily and evolve, and I think it’s really important, not to necessarily burn it down, but to never feel like you’ve landed or to be so proud of some fixed notion because every day the world changes,” she said.

The film, directed by Inez and Vinoodh, is a bit of a play on paparazzi and living life in the spotlight, as photographers stalk Stewart as she’s leaving a restaurant. In it she also says the world is “highly pressurized” and moving so fast it gives her “whiplash.”

“You’re not always going to be on the forefront of change in progress, because you get f–king old,” said the 32-year-old. She said while it’s hard to define yourself, particularly in the era of social media and ever-changing mores, if you don’t do it yourself, someone else will do it for you. “And that’s painful. That kind of ruins lives,” she said of the tabloid culture.

The former child star reflected on growing up in the 2000s when the media treated young female stars harshly and expected a hyperfemininity. “It was a really rough, rough time for women, so judgmental, and unbelievably rigid, in terms of what we were allowed to be. Now it just feels sprawlingly free.” She said that while she did grow up on camera in that era, she’s never had social media, which gives her an ability to distance herself from the buzz constantly swirling around her.

To that end, the star attended the show with her fiancée Dylan Meyer and sported a new short pixie mullet.

“When I was little, people would be like, ‘Oh, you look like a boy.’ Nobody would say that any more … we’re cracking open words in certain ways that to me feels like liberation,” she added.

Stewart’s film was overlaid with scenes from Alain Resnais’ “Last Year in Marienbad,” projected larger-than-life on a screen that enveloped the runway.

Gracie Abrams, fresh off a tour with Olivia Rodrigo and prepping to release her next single on Friday, reflected on Stewart’s film as a 23-year-old budding pop star.

“Life gives me whiplash 100 percent. I thought that was so true,” she said. “I’m trying to stay present as much as I possibly can right now. For an anxious person it takes a lot of practice, but I’ve gotten better at it recently and it’s improved my quality of life tenfold.”

She said mediation, therapy and “writing music is my number-one tool to stay sane.” She listens to Nina Simone and Joni Mitchell as inspirations. “As a writer, I’m lucky to be living in a time where women are as vocal as we are, and so I’m kind of trying to stay quiet and listen to everybody else’s voices.”

Her new single “Difficult,” was co-written with friend Aaron Dessner and is a bit of a change in her sound and approach based on a lot of self-reflection. “This song is more introspective about my relationship to myself, less so about my relationship to other people.”

Abrams will celebrate the release in Paris before heading home to L.A. and continue work on a new album due out next year.

Kristen Stewart and Jennie Kim Stephane Feugere/WWD

A very tired Jennie, fresh off of global promotions for Blackpink’s latest album, was tucked away on a white couch backstage and admitted to a little bit of jet lag on a 36-hour trip to Paris. The pop star, who has her first acting role in the upcoming HBO series “The Idol,” said she was “mesmerized” by the film screen that surrounded the room.

“Kristen was sitting right next to me, so it felt like more of an unreal situation for me,” she said of her place in the front row.

She was sporting a cozy Chanel minidress and wrapped in a long sweater. So does she like to be more dressed up or relaxed in her personal style? “I like to be versatile, but mostly relaxed because I’m tired.”

“I think everybody would find flying too much hard … but I’m always lucky to be in Paris,” she said of her hectic travel schedule. “Fashion week is all about inspirations for me. I try to take every angle into my eyes as much as I can, because what I do at home isn’t pinpointed at one thing. We’re all about creating a visual that goes with the song and what I wear, everything has to harmonize.” That includes lots of use of color and layering, she said.

“The movie was really beautiful to see how someone really well-dressed can be worn in the metro. It was good with the theme ‘allure’ — it means moving forward — but I would not dare,” joked actress Rebecca Marder of Stewart’s scene on the Parisian trains. “But it was a really graceful moment.”

Marder just completed “Madeleine,” co-starring Isabelle Huppert, from director Francois Ozon. It’s a 1930s-set comedy. “He goes really fast because as an actor you never get bored, so I was impressed how he directs it like a theater director. You never stop acting so you are really in the era.”

Jenna Coleman Stephane Feugere/WWD

Reading the room, “Victoria” actress Jenna Coleman said she found the transformational message of the film “liberating and powerful.”

She just wrapped the series “Wilderness,” which shot partly in the Grand Canyon. She said the character, who is seeking revenge, “is a very different tone for me” which might surprise some fans of the period drama “Victoria.”

“You always retain a core, but what’s so interesting is that you often battle between, you know, you play a version of a certain part, and then people often want you to just be that person,” she said of being an actress in the public eye. “I think that’s often one of the challenges. So it’s a really powerful message to do that from the inside out.”

Kristen Stewart, Blackpink's Jennie and Gracie

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Kristen Stewart, Blackpink's Jennie and Gracie

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Kristen Stewart, Blackpink's Jennie and Gracie

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Kristen Stewart, Blackpink's Jennie and Gracie

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Kristen Stewart, Blackpink's Jennie and Gracie

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Kristen Stewart, Blackpink's Jennie and Gracie

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Kristen Stewart, Blackpink's Jennie and Gracie

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Kristen Stewart, Blackpink's Jennie and Gracie

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Kristen Stewart, Blackpink's Jennie and Gracie

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Kristen Stewart, Blackpink's Jennie and Gracie

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Kristen Stewart, Blackpink's Jennie and Gracie

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Kristen Stewart, Blackpink's Jennie and Gracie

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Kristen Stewart, Blackpink's Jennie and Gracie

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Kristen Stewart, Blackpink's Jennie and Gracie

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Kristen Stewart, Blackpink's Jennie and Gracie

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Kristen Stewart, Blackpink's Jennie and Gracie

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Kristen Stewart, Blackpink's Jennie and Gracie

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Kristen Stewart, Blackpink's Jennie and Gracie

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Kristen Stewart, Blackpink's Jennie and Gracie

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Kristen Stewart, Blackpink's Jennie and Gracie

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Kristen Stewart, Blackpink's Jennie and Gracie

Hot Summer Bags

Kristen Stewart, Blackpink's Jennie and Gracie

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Kristen Stewart, Blackpink's Jennie and Gracie

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Kristen Stewart, Blackpink's Jennie and Gracie

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Kristen Stewart, Blackpink's Jennie and Gracie

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Kristen Stewart, Blackpink's Jennie and Gracie

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kristen Stewart, Blackpink's Jennie and Gracie

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kristen Stewart, Blackpink's Jennie and Gracie

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Kristen Stewart, Blackpink's Jennie and Gracie

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kristen Stewart, Blackpink's Jennie and Gracie

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kristen Stewart, Blackpink's Jennie and Gracie

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kristen Stewart, Blackpink's Jennie and Gracie

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kristen Stewart, Blackpink's Jennie and Gracie

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kristen Stewart, Blackpink's Jennie and Gracie

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Kristen Stewart, Blackpink's Jennie and Gracie

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Kristen Stewart, Blackpink's Jennie and Gracie

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Kristen Stewart, Blackpink's Jennie and Gracie

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Kristen Stewart, Blackpink's Jennie and Gracie

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Kristen Stewart, Blackpink's Jennie and Gracie

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Kristen Stewart, Blackpink's Jennie and Gracie

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Kristen Stewart, Blackpink's Jennie and Gracie

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Kristen Stewart, Blackpink's Jennie and Gracie

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Kristen Stewart, Blackpink's Jennie and Gracie

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Kristen Stewart, Blackpink's Jennie and Gracie

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Kristen Stewart, Blackpink's Jennie and Gracie

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad