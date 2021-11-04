×
A Closer Look at Kristen Stewart’s Chanel Look on ‘The Tonight Show’

The actress discussed her new engagement and playing Princess Diana in “Spencer.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON
Kristen Stewart, wearing Chanel, in The Tonight Show Starring Fallon NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kristen Stewart stunned once again in another look by Chanel.

The actress appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday in a silvered black embroidered crepe jacket paired with pink and black cotton twill pants, both of which are from the label’s fall 2021 collection. Underneath the jacket, she wore a black lace crop top.

She was styled by Tara Swennen, who has also worked with stars such as Allison Janney, Idina Menzel and Lana Condor.

While talking to Fallon, Stewart discussed her new engagement to screenwriter Dylan Meyer, her first movie role in “The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas” and taking on Princess Diana in the upcoming biopic “Spencer.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1542 -- Pictured: Actress Kristen Stewart arrives on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 -- (Photo By: Sean Gallagher/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Kristen Stewart, wearing Chanel, on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“It’s so muscular, it’s exhausting,” Stewart told Fallon of mastering Princess Diana’s unique accent. “When I speak, I feel like I don’t open my mouth and I feel like this croaked frog. Words come out of her mouth like bubbles, and I’m like bricks to the floor.”

During the press tour for the upcoming movie, Stewart also wore looks by Chanel, for which she is a longtime ambassador. The film, directed by Pablo Larraín, follows Princess Diana on a pivotal weekend during the Christmas holiday with the British royal family in 1991 in which she decides to separate from Prince Charles.

For the film’s U.K. premiere, she wore a gray, strapless gown that featured layers of stitched sequins throughout and a semi-sheer skirt. For the Los Angeles premiere, she donned a midriff-baring look, which featured a black satin ribbon bandeau top paired with a long black organza and lace flounced skirt fitted with a satin bow from the label’s fall 2021 couture collection.

Starring alongside Stewart in “Spencer” are Sally Hawkins, Timothy Spall and Sean Harris, who will be playing Maggie, Major Alistair Gregory and Darren McGrady, respectively. British actor Jack Farthing, best known for his role in the BBC series “Poldark,” is taking on the role of Prince Charles.

Ahead of its release, critics have praised Stewart in her portrayal of the late princess, with some even claiming she deserves a nod for best actress for the upcoming awards season.

“Spencer” will hit theaters on Nov. 5.

