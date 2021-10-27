×
Kristen Stewart Dazzles in Chanel at L.A. Premiere of ‘Spencer’

The actress has been a longtime ambassador for the French fashion house.

Kristen Stewart, the star of "Spencer,"
Kristen Stewart at the L.A. premiere of 'Spencer' at the Directors Guild of America. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Kristen Stewart turned heads once more as she walked the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of her upcoming movie “Spencer.”

The actress wore a midriff-baring look by Chanel, for which she has been a longtime ambassador for, which featured a black satin ribbon bandeau top paired with a long black organza and lace flounced skirt fitted with a satin bow from the label’s fall 2021 couture collection.

She topped off the outfit with fine jewelry from Chanel, wearing a white gold and diamond necklace and diamond ring. She was styled by Tara Swennen, who has also worked with the likes of Allison Janney, Idina Menzel and Lana Condor.

Jack Farthing, left, and Kristen Stewart, cast members in "Spencer," pose together at the premiere of the film at the Directors Guild of America, Tuesday, Oct. 26. 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Jack Farthing and Kristen Stewart at the L.A. premiere of “Spencer” at the Directors Guild of America. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Stewart plays Princess Diana in the biopic, which follows the princess on a pivotal weekend during the Christmas holiday with the British royal family in 1991 in which she decides to separate from Prince Charles.

The film made its official debut at the Venice Film Festival in September, where Stewart, as well as the movie’s director, Pablo Larraín, attended the premiere. The actress wore outfits by Chanel while promoting the film there.

Earlier this month, Stewart attended the U.K. premiere of “Spencer” during the London Film Festival, where she wore a gray, strapless gown by Chanel, that featured layers of stitched sequins throughout and a semi sheer skirt.

Starring alongside Stewart are Sally Hawkins, Timothy Spall and Sean Harris, who will be playing Maggie, Major Alistair Gregory and Darren McGrady, respectively. British actor Jack Farthing, best known for his role in the BBC series “Poldark,” is taking on the role of Prince Charles.

Ahead of its release, critics have praised Stewart in her portrayal of the late princess, with some even claiming she deserves a nod for best actress for the upcoming awards season.

“Spencer” will hit theaters on Nov. 5.

Kristen Stewart Wears Chanel at U.K. Premiere of ‘Spencer’

Everything to Know About the ‘Spencer’ Film

A Closer Look at Kristen Stewart’s Chanel Outfits in ‘Spencer’

