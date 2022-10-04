×
Kristen Stewart Sits Front Row at Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Runway Show 

The actress has been a long-time Chanel brand ambassador.

Kristen Stewart attends the Chanel spring
Chanel RTW Spring 2023
Chanel RTW Spring 2023
Chanel RTW Spring 2023
Chanel RTW Spring 2023
Kristen Stewart is continuing her relationship with Chanel during Paris Fashion Week.

The Oscar-nominated actress sat front row at the design house’s spring 2023 runway show hosted on Tuesday during Paris Fashion Week. For the show, Stewart wore a black-and-white striped Chanel sweater paired with a tweed skirt and black combat boots. 

Kristen Stewart attends the Chanel spring 2023 collection show during Paris Fashion Week. AFP via Getty Images

Stewart was joined by a star-studded front row at the show that included Halsey, Camila Morrone, Naomi Campbell, Diane Kruger, Jennie Kim and others.

The actress has been a long-time Chanel ambassador, beginning her relationship with the design house in 2013. She was also one of the late Karl Lagerfeld’s muses and has fronted many campaigns for Chanel. 

Kristen Stewart attends the Chanel spring 2023 collection show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 4 in Paris. Corbis via Getty Images

Stewart almost always wears Chanel for her red carpet appearances, most recently wearing two looks from the design house at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival for her film “Crimes of the Future.” The first look was a red tweed jacket and matching trousers she wore to the film’s photo call, and the second look was a multicolored, cropped blouse worn with a ruched white skirt at the film’s premiere.  

The actress also attended the Oscars this year, where she received her first nomination for her role in “Spencer,” wearing a custom black satin jacket and matching shorts from Chanel. 

