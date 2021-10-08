×
Kristen Stewart Wears Chanel at U.K. Premiere of ‘Spencer’

The actress takes on the role of Princess Diana in the upcoming film.

Kristen Stewart poses for photographers upon
Kristen Stewart at the premiere of the film 'Spencer' during the 2021 BFI London Film Festival. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Kristen Stewart has arrived at the BFI London Film Festival.

The actress attended the U.K. premiere of the upcoming biopic “Spencer,” which follows Princess Diana, played by Stewart, on a pivotal weekend during the Christmas holiday with the British royal family in 1991 in which she decides to separate from Prince Charles.

Stewart wore a gray, strapless gown by Chanel, for which she has been a longtime ambassador. The dress featured layers of stitched sequins throughout and a semisheer skirt. She topped off the look with open-toed heels by Jimmy Choo.

She was styled by Tara Swennen, who has also worked with stars such as Allison Janney, Idina Menzel and Lana Condor.

Photo by: KGC-158/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 Kristen Stewart at the UK premiere of "Spencer" at the 65th BFI London Film Festival in London, England.
Kristen Stewart at the U.K. premiere of “Spencer” at the 65th BFI London Film Festival. KGC-158/STAR MAX/IPx

The film made its official debut at the Venice Film Festival last month, where Stewart as well as the movie’s director, Pablo Larraín, attended the premiere. The actress also wore outfits by Chanel while promoting the film.

Starring alongside Stewart are Sally Hawkins, Timothy Spall and Sean Harris, who will be playing Maggie, Major Alistair Gregory and Darren McGrady, respectively. British actor Jack Farthing, best known for his role in the BBC series “Poldark,” is taking on the role of Prince Charles.

The movie’s official trailer was released last month, showing heated conversations between Princess Diana and Prince Charles, who tells her, “There has to be two of you. There’s the real one and the one they take pictures of.” Stewart is later seen in the trailer saying, “There’s no hope for me, not with them,” referencing her relationship with the royal family. The trailer ends on an ominous note, with Stewart looking at the camera saying, “Will they kill me, you think?”

Ahead of its release, critics have praised Stewart in her portrayal of the late princess, with some even claiming she deserves a nod for best actress for the upcoming awards season.

“Spencer” will hit theaters on Nov. 5.

READ MORE HERE:

Everything to Know About the ‘Spencer’ Film

A Closer Look at Kristen Stewart’s Chanel Outfits in ‘Spencer’

‘Spencer’ Film Releases Second Photo of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana

