A second photo has been released of Kristen Stewart’s Princess Diana from the upcoming film, “Spencer.”

The film unveiled its second photo of Stewart in the role on Thursday, showing the actress dressed in a multicolored tweed jacket and turtleneck blouse with her hair styled in Princess Diana’s signature style. Most notably, Stewart is sporting a replica of Princess Diana’s iconic 12-carat sapphire engagement ring, which is now worn by Kate Middleton.

“Spencer” follows Princess Diana during a pivotal Christmas holiday in 1991, which she spent at Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk with the royal family. It’s been reported that the events that took place during the holiday led to her separation from Prince Charles.

The royal family’s Christmas holiday in Sandringham has been a long-standing tradition dating back to 1988. Princess Diana joined the royal family on many of these Christmas holidays, even after she separated from Prince Charles in 1992.

The film released its first photo of Stewart as Princess Diana in January. The photo showed Stewart wearing a red tweed coat with a tailored collar from Chanel’s fall 1988 ready-to-wear collection.

It was also revealed on Thursday that the film has cast actor Jack Farthing as its Prince Charles, according to Variety. Farthing most recently starred in the BBC One drama, “Poldark.” Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris will also star in the film, which is still in production and is expected to premiere this fall.

Read more here:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Split Is Getting the Lifetime Treatment

7 Similarities Between Meghan Markle and Princess Diana’s Tell-All Interviews

13 Times Kate Middleton Channeled Princess Diana’s Style

WATCH: How Princess Diana’s Style Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors