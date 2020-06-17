Kristen Stewart is gearing up for a royal role.

The actress has been cast to play the late Princess Diana in the upcoming film, “Spencer,” directed by Pablo Larraín. According to Deadline, the film focuses on a pivotal moment during Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage, when the late princess “decided her marriage wasn’t working and that she needed to veer from a path that put her in line to one day be queen.”

The film is set during a three-day weekend during the Christmas holidays in the early Nineties when the royal couple was staying at Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham Estate. It is said the film will not cover Princess Diana’s death in 1997.

Stewart, a longtime Chanel spokesperson who is best-known for her role in the “Twilight” franchise, isn’t the only actress assuming the role of Princess Diana in upcoming projects. Up-and-coming actress Emma Corrin was cast to play the princess in the fourth season of Netflix’s “The Crown,” which is set to debut later this year.

Production for “Spencer” is set to begin in early 2021. No other cast members have been revealed yet.

