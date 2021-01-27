The first photo of Kristen Stewart playing Princess Diana has been revealed.

Stewart is playing the princess in the upcoming film “Spencer,” which focuses on a pivotal weekend in 1991 when Princess Diana spent the Christmas holiday with the royal family at Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk that led to the princess separating from Prince Charles.

“’Spencer’ is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life,” Stewart said in a statement. “It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name, Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her.”

The royal family’s Christmas celebration at Sandringham has been a long-standing tradition dating to 1988. Princess Diana joined the royal family on many Christmas holidays in Sandringham, even after she separated from Prince Charles in 1992.

The film, which was announced in June, also stars Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris and is directed by Pablo Larraín. Filming will take place in Germany and the U.K. and the film is expected to be released this fall.

Stewart joins a lengthy list of actresses who have played the princess. Stewart follows actress Emma Corrin, who most recently played Princess Diana in the fourth season of Netflix’s “The Crown.”

Read more here:

How Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ Re-created Princess Diana’s Wardrobe

13 Times Kate Middleton Channeled Princess Diana’s Style

Revisiting Princess Diana’s Iconic Style From the Fairchild Archives

WATCH: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors