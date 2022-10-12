Kristin Davis Channels Subversive Whimsicality With Riding Whip, Fascinator and Vibrant Pink Blazer for ‘And Just Like That’ Filming

×
Davis wore a Stephen Jones Millinery fascinator with a look inspired by bondage artist John Willie.

Kristin Davis is seen on the set of 'And Just Like That" in New York City. 11 Oct 2022 Pictured: Kristin Davis. Photo credit: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA906716_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kristin Davis Channels Bondage Inspiration for 'And Just Like That'
Kristin Davis Channels Bondage Inspiration for 'And Just Like That'
Kristin Davis turned heads in New York City’s Upper East Side on Tuesday while filming season two of “And Just Like That” in a Stephen Jones Millinery fascinator and a striped skirt.

The actress filmed scenes wearing the black fascinator embellished with a large veil designed in the shape of bow. Davis coordinated with a bright pink blazer over a black corset.

Kristin Davis is seen on the set of 'And Just Like That" in New York City. 11 Oct 2022 Pictured: Kristin Davis. Photo credit: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA906716_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kristin Davis is seen on the set of ‘And Just Like That” in New York City on Oct. 11 Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / ME

Adding to the whimsical style story was a striped skirt in black, light blue, pink and green with a ruffled train in the back. The look also included a pair of platform heels in black, which complemented the riding crop she carried, a nod to the dominatrix inspiration of the outfit.

Accessories included a thin black ribbon wrapped around Davis’ neck, a pair of black leather gloves and a pair of pearl studded earrings by Fry Powers.

According to the @andjustlikethatcostumes account on Instagram, where costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago document the characters’ fashion, Davis’ look took inspiration from “Sweet Gwendoline” by bondage artist John Willie.

Kristin Davis is seen on the set of 'And Just Like That" in New York City. 11 Oct 2022 Pictured: Kristin Davis. Photo credit: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA906716_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kristin Davis is seen on the set of “And Just Like That” in New York City on Oct. 11. Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / ME

Rogers and Santiago have featured top brands on the show, including Valentino, Oscar de la Renta and Manolo Blahnik.

Davis was recently spotted alongside her co-star Sarah Jessica Parker filming the show — the latter started trending online for her 3D-printed JW Anderson pigeon clutch bag.

“And Just Like That” season two is currently filming. In addition to Davis, the show’s main cast, including Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon, are returning.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

