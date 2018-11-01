THAT TIME OF YEAR: Riccardo Tisci wasn’t kidding when he said he wanted to build a wardrobe for a mother and a daughter, a father and a son. “Why just offer one identity when you can really design for every age, for every culture and every different lifestyle?” said Burberry’s chief creative officer after his debut spring/summer 2019 show in September.

He’s sticking to his guns with the Christmas ad campaign, which will feature Naomi Campbell, her mother Valerie Morris-Campbell, actors Kristin Scott Thomas and Matt Smith, and singer-songwriter M.I.A. Tisci has tapped the British photographer Juno Calypso, who is known for her self-portraits, to direct and shoot the campaign, which will launch on Nov. 13 across all Burberry channels.

Last year, Burberry worked with Cara Delevingne and Smith, shooting them against a snowy backdrop in a retro, black-and-white video clip. Past campaigns have featured the likes of Lily James, Sienna Miller, Romeo Beckham and James Corden. While details of the new campaign remain under wraps, the brand hinted to the theme by releasing arty portraits of the five faces split in half and blurred into one another.