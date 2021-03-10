Krost x Fila collaboration

New York-based streetwear label Krost has collaborated with sportswear brand Fila on the “Renno” sneaker. The sneaker dropped on Feb. 12 and retails for $118, sold exclusively on Krostnewyork.com.

For the launch, Samuel Krost created a campaign to highlight grassroots organizers and activists committed to resolving various social issues from the following organizations: Food Bank for New York, BK Community Fridges, March For Our Lives, The National Alliance on Mental Illness, Stomp Out Bullying, Encourage Kids Foundation, Freedom March NYC and The Descendants, as well as advocates committed to the LGBTQ+ empowerment movement.

Ten percent of sales will go to each of the participating organizations, in addition to a stand-alone donation from Krost and Fila.