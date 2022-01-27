×
Ksubi Launches Ksubi Kustom 2022 Collection

Australian denim label Ksubi has this week launched its latest range of limited-edition styles for Ksubi Kustom.

A look from the Ksubi Kustom
A look from the Ksubi Kustom 2022 collection. Courtesy

Australian denim label Ksubi launched its latest collection for Ksubi Kustom this week.

Historically, the custom branch of the label was geared toward offering one-of-a-kind garments for VIPs, celebrities and musicians such as A$AP Rocky, Lebron James and more. Now, the brand’s second iteration of the “kustomized” men’s and women’s range will be available through retail partners, including Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Browns and Kith, for the first time. 

A look from Ksubi Kustom 2022 Collection
A look from the Ksubi Kustom 2022 collection. Courtesy

The limited-edition collection offers customized and hand-finished ready-to-wear across 20 men’s and women’s styles, priced from $140 to $1,000. Throughout the collection, graphic cotton Ts and tanks, denim and leather outerwear, cotton sweatsuits and signature denim styles sport assorted Ksubi logos with graphics and branded hardware. Varying effects range from bleach and dye effects, layered art prints and embroideries, “heavy repair stitching,” and more. 

Looks from Ksubi Kustom 2022 Collection
Looks from the Ksubi Kustom 2022 collection. Courtesy

The limited-edition range will offer a maximum of 100 units per style and will be available on the brand’s website, as well as with retail partners, until the Ksubi Kustom collection sells out.

