Kurt Cobain may be gone but he’s not forgotten.

The late Nirvana frontman, who took his own life in 1994, was an artist as well as a singer. Today, The End of Music LLC and Live Nation Merchandise will release the Kurt Was Here collection, which is based entirely on Cobain’s artwork.

This lineup of T-shirts and hoodies feature Cobain’s handwritten journal entries, sketches, paintings and drawings. Each item was curated and designed under the creative direction of Frances Bean Cobain, his 27-year-old daughter with Courtney Love.

The collection will be sold at Barneys New York, Selfridges and online. A percentage of the sales from KurtCobainShop.com will be donated to the Jed Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting the emotional health and preventing suicide for teens and young adults.

Short-sleeve T-shirts will retail for $113, long-sleeves are $138 and a hoodie is $188.

A coffee table book and limited-edition fine art prints will be offered later this year. And additional product and retailers are expected to be added next year.

A spokesperson from Live Nation explained why this is the right time to create a Kurt Cobain collection.

“We believe that the importance of art is exceedingly potent in today’s social and political climate and that it is the right time to share this collection of Kurt’s work with artists, collectors and fans, allowing them to experience Kurt’s legacy in a new way, and collectively celebrate his lasting impact on the world.

“The Jed Foundation was chosen as the charity beneficiary because it was founded by a family that experienced a devastating loss firsthand, and we felt deeply connected to their story. We appreciate that the founders are still heavily involved, and that the foundation has been impactful in its mission to protect emotional health and prevent suicide for teens and young adults,” the spokesperson added.

“We hope people feel a resurgence of creativity, inspiration and inclusivity from Kurt’s artwork and this collection. The works featured in the apparel collection are kept as authentic to the original pieces as possible, so fans can experience the fluidity and potent subject matter as it was intended. We hope this collection will remind others of Kurt’s powerful imagination and unite us in celebrating his talent in a new way.”