Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 1, 2021

Kurt Geiger and Crocs Team on Limited-edition Collection

The two brands are teaming on a collection of holiday-inspired Crocs styles.

Kurt Geiger and Crocs Team on
Styles from the Kurt Geiger x Crocs collection Courtesy of Kurt Geiger

Crocs is embarking on its latest collaboration with a fashion brand.

The footwear brand is teaming with U.K.-based fashion label Kurt Geiger for a two-piece holiday-inspired collection. Both styles are reimagined versions of Crocs’ well-known clog in a glossy black, with one shoe designed with a faux fur trim and the other featuring chunky rainbow-colored crystals.

“We used the pumped-up BEA construction from Crocs and decorated them with some of Kurt Geiger London’s most recognizable iconography, resulting in two unique designs,” reads a statement from the fashion label.

The two styles reflect Kurt Geiger London’s brand ethos by using its signature rainbow design, which is meant to signify “kindness, joy, inclusivity and hope.” The other style’s faux fur trim and eagle head charm are also signatures of Kurt Geiger, with the former featured on the brand’s classic Kensington bag.

The collaboration is just the latest for Crocs, which regularly teams with fashion brands, celebrities and a wide range of other companies.

Some of Crocs’ biggest collaborations this year include its second collaboration with Balenciaga, which included high-heeled Crocs clogs; a collaboration with Diplo for psychedelic-themed Crocs; a second collaboration with Justin Bieber and his Drew House fashion brand, and a ’90s-inspired collaboration with beauty brand Benefit Cosmetics.

The Kurt Geiger x Crocs collection will retail for $170 and will be available in Kurt Geiger stores and on the brand’s website.

