Kurt Geiger Enters Swimwear Category

Kurt Geiger London, the footwear and accessory brand, has launched its inaugural swimwear collection that hits stores and online Friday.

The brand will be available at Bloomingdale’s, Nordstrom and Dillard’s, as well as online.

The collection is designed by Kurt Geiger London’s in-house team under the creative direction of Rebecca Farrar-Hockley, Kurt Geiger’s creative director.

The swimwear collection features 27 styles, including an array of bikinis, one-piece swimsuits and beach cover-ups, retailing from $59 to $199. A few styles feature the signature rainbow and evil eye designs that Kurt Geiger is known for.

Some swimwear looks from Kurt Geiger.

Sizes range from XS to XL.

Kurt Geiger has been widening its footprint in the U.S., and has expanded beyond its signature footwear into handbags, accessories and now swimwear. Branching into new product categories is a key focus for Kurt Geiger London with additional launches in the pipeline.

Last September, Geiger launched The Kindness Foundation, a charity dedicated to providing young people of all backgrounds with opportunities, support and resources needed to enter the creative industry. The Kindness Foundation is funded through donations made by Kurt Geiger itself for every eligible customer purchase. The company aims to raise $1 million every year to help support their charity partners. For every eligible online and in-store purchase, Kurt Geiger donates at least $1 to the Kindness Foundation, as well as raising funds through Kurt Cares Loyalty.