“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” are returning to New York Fashion Week, this time to rally around the new contemporary, resort-ready clothing collection Kyle Richards is launching with Shahida Clayton, called Kyle and Shahida.

The collection will launch Sept. 8 with a runway show at Pier59, with cast members Lisa Rinna, Denise Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Erica Jayne and Dorit Kemsley seated front row. Cameras will be rolling for a future episode of the Bravo TV series, now filming its 10th season, part of the franchise branding juggernaut that has spawned Lisa Vanderpump’s L.A. restaurant conglomerate and pet store, Bethenny Frankel’s Skinnygirl cocktail label, Rinna’s QVC line and many more.

“I love being creative in fashion,” Richards told WWD of her return to the industry following a collaboration a few years ago with HSN, and the closure last year of her Kyle by Alene Too boutiques, which were popular tourist attractions. “When I closed my store in Beverly Hills, I saw all these ‘for lease’ signs, and thought, yikes, what should I do?’ My husband told me to take a breath, and then I started to talk to Shahida, someone whose work I love and admire — and had been carrying in my stores, and wearing on the show for years.”

In addition to manufacturing for several private label brands, Clayton had been designing her Shahida Parides line since 2012. “She has amazing caftans; I gave them away on the show and people went crazy,” said Richards, who looked to the seasoned designer to bring to life her dreams. “I know the fabrics and how I like to look and feel; Shahida can get it done,” said the actress, marveling that she can text the designer an idea, and have her turn it around in her factory in India in a matter of days.

“I wanted to do a collection that looked fashionable, elegant, chic and comfortable, with beautiful wildlife and nature prints. I’m an avid animal and nature lover, and wanted that reflected in the line, which will give back to various charitable foundations,” Richards said of the pieces, which will retail for $200 to $500. They will include resort-ready jumpsuits, rompers, basic skirts, dresses, robes and jackets that go from day to night.

“The people who watch my show and follow me on Instagram range, from young girls to older women, we want to have something for everyone,” she added of the collection, which will be available to pre-order right off the runway at Kyle-Shahida.com, and be wholesaled as well. “It’s a lifestyle show some people watch for the fashion, the homes, the cars. They are watching everything we wear, and we have to be looking our best and comfortable.”

She’s also planning new brick-and-mortar stores for the collection.

“Many designers start a line and it doesn’t come to anything; my goal is to get results,” said Clayton, noting that sales of her clothing have always gone up when the housewives have worn pieces on the show. Added Richards, “Reality TV is a great platform to showcase these things.”