Nearly three years after Kylie Jenner introduced her lip kits, her namesake brand is launching a mobile commerce app today.

Kylie Cosmetics’ mobile app allows customers to shop from all of the brand’s makeup offerings across eyes, face and lips, including Jenner’s latest collaboration with her mother Kris and the new eye shadow palettes in peach and burgundy. The mobile app is nearly identical to the mobile version of the brand’s e-commerce site and directs to the site for its About and FAQ pages.

This is a natural next step for the digitally native brand, which sells primarily through its e-commerce site and has hosted multiple pop-up shops across the country.

The news comes nearly a week before the brand enters all Ulta Beauty stores on Nov. 17. Jenner revealed the distribution news in a tweet in late August: “I’m so excited to let you guys know that @KylieCosmetics will be coming to all @ultabeauty stores around the country this holiday!…More to come…” The brand also posted an Instagram on Wednesday that shows a fixture of lip kits that will be featured in Ulta Beauty stores. While the brand previously held a five-week pop-up at multiple Topshop locations, this is the brand’s first permanent retail partner.