Everything to Know About the Kylie Cosmetics’ Nightmare on Elm Street Collection

The beauty mogul’s latest collection is inspired by Wes Craven’s classic horror flick.

FILE - In this Feb. 9,
Kylie Jenner at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kylie Jenner’s latest launch for Kylie Cosmetics has the perfect Halloween twist.

The collection, which is available starting today, is inspired by Wes Craven’s classic slasher film “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” featuring blood splatters, Freddy Krueger’s silhouette and claw marks from his gloved hand covered with sharp razor blades on its packaging.

It will include a 12-color eyeshadow palette, a three-piece lip shine lacquer set, a lip and cheek jelly stain and a pair of fake lashes called “Kylashes.”

The collaboration was first announced last week when Jenner uploaded a video on Instagram of herself naked being covered in fake blood as the film’s famous theme song is being played — the nursery rhyme “One, Two, Freddy’s Coming for You.”

She then posted numerous photos of herself from the campaign, including a beige and red catsuit topped with long silver nails to mimic Krueger’s famous hand and one of herself nude as she sits in white plastic covered in fake blood.

“KYLIE X NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET 🔪🩸 ahhh what a DREAM to collaborate with the icon of horror! reveal happening right now on my stories!” she wrote on her Instagram.

The launch comes only a few weeks after the beauty mogul released her first baby care line called Kylie Baby, which offers clean, vegan and hypoallergenic products exclusively for babies.

Kylie Baby marks Jenner’s second venture into making products for children. Her swimsuit brand Kylie Swim, which launched Sept. 17, also offers styles in children’s sizing.

According to the brand’s Instagram, Kylie Swim’s first collection includes six styles: the Caico one-piece bathing suit, the Cut It Out one-piece bathing suit, the one-piece Kylie bathing suit, the August one-piece bathing suit, the Triangle bikini and the Sarong. The collection ranges in price from $40 to $85.

READ MORE HERE:

Kylie Jenner’s Clean Baby Care Line Is Almost Here

Kylie Swim Is Coming: Here’s Everything to Know About Kylie Jenner’s New Brand

Andrew Stanleick Named CEO of Kylie Jenner’s Beauty Business

