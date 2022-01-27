What to Know About Kylie Cosmetics’ Upcoming Valentine’s Collection

Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics is celebrating Valentine’s Day by dropping a collection in honor of the celebration.

The line will include a pressed powder palette, false lashes, matte lip kit, lip gloss set, blush stick, highlighter and lip balm set. The hues in the collection are love-themed, in shades of pink and red with heart-shaped packaging and designs.

The limited-edition collection is clean, vegan, cruelty free, paraben free and gluten free, and with products priced at $17 to $48.

The Kylie Cosmetics Valentine’s collection will drop on Feb. 3 on its official e-commerce site at 3 p.m. PT.

A closer look at the Kylie Cosmetics Valentine’s collection. Courtesy of Kylie Cosmetics

Jenner first teased the line on Wednesday by uploading a photo of herself in a pink halter dress with matching sleeves and red heels in a baby pink silk bed. She then posted an Instagram Reels showing a closer look at the full collection.

For Halloween, Kylie Cosmetics dropped “A Nightmare on Elm Street” collaboration, paying homage to Wes Craven’s classic slasher film.

Last year, the beauty mogul released her first baby care line called Kylie Baby, which offers clean, vegan and hypoallergenic products exclusively for babies. Kylie Baby marks Jenner’s second venture into making products for children. Her swimsuit brand Kylie Swim, which launched Sept. 17, also offers styles in children’s sizing.

Earlier this month, Jenner became the most-followed woman on Instagram, with more than 300 million followers. She is currently the third most-followed person on the application behind the official Instagram page and Cristiano Ronaldo.

