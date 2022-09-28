×
Kylie Jenner Makes an Ethereal Arrival in White Cape Dress for Acne Studios’ Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Show

The cosmetics brand founder embraced monochromatic dressing.

Kylie Jenner made a dazzling arrival at the Acne Studios spring 2023 show on Wednesday during Paris Fashion Week.

The cosmetics entrepreneur stepped out on the pink carpet in an edgy twist on ethereal dressing. Jenner chose a white dress with a mermaid silhouette featuring long sleeves with ruched gathering and draping.

Kylie Jenner attends the Acne Studios spring 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday. Stephane Cardinale-Corbis via Getty Images

She slipped into matching heels and accessorized with spiked cuff earrings and white-rimmed Acne Studios frames.

Throughout the year, Jenner has embraced a range of monochromatic looks. For her 25th birthday celebration in August, she wore a shimmery white off-the-shoulder gown with an assortment of drop earrings. The same month, Jenner attended a launch party for Kylie Cosmetics wearing all white, including a custom Kwame Adusei denim dress, Balenciaga pumps and sunglasses from Coperni’s collaborative collection with Gentle Monster.

When she appeared on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” days later, she chose a vibrant red Versace corseted dress, platforms in the same hue, and jewels by the design house from its fall 2022 collection. In April, she attended the premiere of “The Kardashians” in a custom white Coperni latex slit dress with matching Amina Muaddi over-the-knee boots.

Kylie Jenner attends the Acne Studios spring 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday. Stephane Cardinale-Corbis via Getty Images

Since the start of September, Jenner has unveiled several new products and company-wide ventures, including the arrival of Kylie Baby products at Selfridges. On Sept. 20, she announced her Kylie Cosmetics partnership with Macy’s to debut a limited-edition holiday makeup line. Jenner also premiered an accompanying seasonal Kylie Skin collection on Tuesday, including a lip balm trio, scrunchies pack and a candle in the scent Snow Pine.

