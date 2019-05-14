Kylie Jenner’s fashion and beauty empire is only growing.

On the heels of the news Friday that she is launching a skin-care brand, called Kylie Skin, Jenner has put the wheels in motion to create a separate line, this time a brand geared toward babies.

According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Jenner filed for trademarks on May 9 for “Kylie Baby” and “Kylie Baby by Kylie Jenner.” Both trademarks were filed for baby and infant products across clothing, skin-care and lifestyle categories.

In the apparel category, the trademark was filed for “bottoms, dresses, footwear, jumpers, sweaters, scarves and costumes for use in children’s dress up play,” among others. The trademarks were also filed for “bath and shower products, diapers, baby food, nursing products, strollers, baby carriers, bath linens, crib sheets,” among other products across home furnishings and baby accessories.

Last year, Jenner sent social media into a frenzy when she revealed the birth of her daughter, Stormi Webster, with rapper Travis Scott. The 21-year-old has been vocal about wanting to have more children with the rapper, so the launch of a baby line is only fitting.

The brand is just the latest addition to Jenner’s growing fashion and beauty empire. Other than her forthcoming skin-care brand, Jenner’s makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, has been a formidable force in the beauty industry since its launch in 2015. WWD Beauty Inc reported the brand had $360 million in sales for 2018, up 9 percent from the previous year. It was also reported that the brand is in talks with potential buyers and investors, according to industry sources.

Jenner also co-runs a contemporary fashion label with sister Kendall Jenner, called Kendall + Kylie.

