Kylie Jenner Dazzles on the Red Carpet in Little Black Loewe Dress With Sheer Skirt at Baby2Baby Gala

Kylie Jenner arrived on the red carpet on Nov. 12 in West Hollywood, California, for the 2022 Baby2Baby gala wearing a sheer spin on the little black dress.

The custom design by Loewe featured a high neckline, a pleated bodice, draped off-the-shoulder sleeves and a skirt that was half-mini and half-pleated sheer fabric cascading to the floor.

Kylie Jenner at the 2022 Baby2Baby gala held at Pacific Design Center on Nov. 12 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner for Variety

She accessorized the look with diamond floral earrings and rings adorning her fingers. She topped off the outfit with black open-toe strappy sandals.

Jenner worked with stylists Alexandra Rose Grandquist and Mackenzie Grandquist for the event. The duo has also styled Jenner for her recent CFDA Fashion Awards appearance, where she wore a vintage Mugler dress with a sheer pleated bodice.

For makeup, Jenner opted for an elevated but understated evening look, including a glossy lip, a touch of blush and mascara. She had her hair pulled back into a tight bun.

Kylie Jenner at the 2022 Baby2Baby gala held at Pacific Design Center on Nov. 12 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner for Variety

Jenner attended the event in support of her sister Kim Kardashian, who took the Giving Tree Award for her philanthropic work supporting children in poverty. Jenner and Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, accompanied her daughters to the event.

In October, the trio, along with sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Barker, collaborated on a holiday capsule collection for Judith Leiber. That same month, Kylie also announced her collaboration with Warner Bros. for a Batman-inspired makeup collection.

Baby2Baby is a national nonprofit organization supporting children living in poverty, and providing relief to families impacted by the U.S. baby formula shortage. This year’s gala is presented by hair care company Paul Mitchell.