×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: November 14, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Luxury Remains Robust Despite Volatile Markets, Says Richemont

Business

There’s a Known Shortage of Women on Public Boards, but What’s Happening on Private Boards?

Fashion

Why Is Skin In, Again, for Spring 2023

Kylie Jenner Dazzles on the Red Carpet in Little Black Loewe Dress With Sheer Skirt at Baby2Baby Gala

Jenner's sister, Kim Kardashian, took home the Giving Tree Award for her philanthropic work.

Kylie Jenner at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala held at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Jessica Alba at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala held at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kylie Jenner at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala held at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kelly Rowland and Ciara at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala held at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Emma Roberts at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala held at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
View ALL 44 Photos

Kylie Jenner arrived on the red carpet on Nov. 12 in West Hollywood, California, for the 2022 Baby2Baby gala wearing a sheer spin on the little black dress.

The custom design by Loewe featured a high neckline, a pleated bodice, draped off-the-shoulder sleeves and a skirt that was half-mini and half-pleated sheer fabric cascading to the floor.

Kylie Jenner at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala held at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kylie Jenner at the 2022 Baby2Baby gala held at Pacific Design Center on Nov. 12 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner for Variety

She accessorized the look with diamond floral earrings and rings adorning her fingers. She topped off the outfit with black open-toe strappy sandals.

Related Galleries

Jenner worked with stylists Alexandra Rose Grandquist and Mackenzie Grandquist for the event. The duo has also styled Jenner for her recent CFDA Fashion Awards appearance, where she wore a vintage Mugler dress with a sheer pleated bodice.

For makeup, Jenner opted for an elevated but understated evening look, including a glossy lip, a touch of blush and mascara. She had her hair pulled back into a tight bun.

Kylie Jenner at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala held at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kylie Jenner at the 2022 Baby2Baby gala held at Pacific Design Center on Nov. 12 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner for Variety

Jenner attended the event in support of her sister Kim Kardashian, who took the Giving Tree Award for her philanthropic work supporting children in poverty. Jenner and Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, accompanied her daughters to the event.

In October, the trio, along with sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Barker, collaborated on a holiday capsule collection for Judith Leiber. That same month, Kylie also announced her collaboration with Warner Bros. for a Batman-inspired makeup collection.

Baby2Baby is a national nonprofit organization supporting children living in poverty, and providing relief to families impacted by the U.S. baby formula shortage. This year’s gala is presented by hair care company Paul Mitchell.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Kylie Jenner Dazzles in Little Black Loewe Dress at Baby2Baby Gala

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Kylie Jenner Dazzles in Little Black Loewe Dress at Baby2Baby Gala

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Kylie Jenner Dazzles in Little Black Loewe Dress at Baby2Baby Gala

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Kylie Jenner Dazzles in Little Black Loewe Dress at Baby2Baby Gala

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Kylie Jenner Dazzles in Little Black Loewe Dress at Baby2Baby Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Kylie Jenner Dazzles in Little Black Loewe Dress at Baby2Baby Gala

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Kylie Jenner Dazzles in Little Black Loewe Dress at Baby2Baby Gala

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Kylie Jenner Dazzles in Little Black Loewe Dress at Baby2Baby Gala

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Kylie Jenner Dazzles in Little Black Loewe Dress at Baby2Baby Gala

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Kylie Jenner Dazzles in Little Black Loewe Dress at Baby2Baby Gala

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Kylie Jenner Dazzles in Little Black Loewe Dress at Baby2Baby Gala

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Kylie Jenner Dazzles in Little Black Loewe Dress at Baby2Baby Gala

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Kylie Jenner Dazzles in Little Black Loewe Dress at Baby2Baby Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Kylie Jenner Dazzles in Little Black Loewe Dress at Baby2Baby Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Kylie Jenner Dazzles in Little Black Loewe Dress at Baby2Baby Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Kylie Jenner Dazzles in Little Black Loewe Dress at Baby2Baby Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Kylie Jenner Dazzles in Little Black Loewe Dress at Baby2Baby Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Kylie Jenner Dazzles in Little Black Loewe Dress at Baby2Baby Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Kylie Jenner Dazzles in Little Black Loewe Dress at Baby2Baby Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Kylie Jenner Dazzles in Little Black Loewe Dress at Baby2Baby Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Kylie Jenner Dazzles in Little Black Loewe Dress at Baby2Baby Gala

Hot Summer Bags

Kylie Jenner Dazzles in Little Black Loewe Dress at Baby2Baby Gala

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Kylie Jenner Dazzles in Little Black Loewe Dress at Baby2Baby Gala

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Kylie Jenner Dazzles in Little Black Loewe Dress at Baby2Baby Gala

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Kylie Jenner Dazzles in Little Black Loewe Dress at Baby2Baby Gala

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Kylie Jenner Dazzles in Little Black Loewe Dress at Baby2Baby Gala

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kylie Jenner Dazzles in Little Black Loewe Dress at Baby2Baby Gala

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kylie Jenner Dazzles in Little Black Loewe Dress at Baby2Baby Gala

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Kylie Jenner Dazzles in Little Black Loewe Dress at Baby2Baby Gala

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kylie Jenner Dazzles in Little Black Loewe Dress at Baby2Baby Gala

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kylie Jenner Dazzles in Little Black Loewe Dress at Baby2Baby Gala

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kylie Jenner Dazzles in Little Black Loewe Dress at Baby2Baby Gala

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kylie Jenner Dazzles in Little Black Loewe Dress at Baby2Baby Gala

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kylie Jenner Dazzles in Little Black Loewe Dress at Baby2Baby Gala

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Kylie Jenner Dazzles in Little Black Loewe Dress at Baby2Baby Gala

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Kylie Jenner Dazzles in Little Black Loewe Dress at Baby2Baby Gala

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Kylie Jenner Dazzles in Little Black Loewe Dress at Baby2Baby Gala

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Kylie Jenner Dazzles in Little Black Loewe Dress at Baby2Baby Gala

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Kylie Jenner Dazzles in Little Black Loewe Dress at Baby2Baby Gala

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Kylie Jenner Dazzles in Little Black Loewe Dress at Baby2Baby Gala

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Kylie Jenner Dazzles in Little Black Loewe Dress at Baby2Baby Gala

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Kylie Jenner Dazzles in Little Black Loewe Dress at Baby2Baby Gala

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad