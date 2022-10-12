Kylie Jenner and Batman Bring Vibrant Comic Book Colors to New Kylie Cosmetics Collection

Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics line is collaborating with Warner Bros. for a limited-edition Batman collection aptly inspired by the iconic superhero.

The Batman line includes a pressed powder palette, mini eyeliner set and lip set. It debuts on Oct. 19 on Kyliecosmetics.com.

“Halloween is one of my favorite holidays and I’ve always been a huge fan of Batman,” Jenner said in a statement. “This year I drew inspiration from the incredible library of Batman comics to create a collection that would influence so many different Halloween looks.”

The capsule incorporates playful names that nod to the Batman franchise, including a vibrant pressed power palette set — designed to resemble a comic book — with references to characters like “Riddle Me This,” a tribute to The Riddler’s signature green; it retails for $45. Other items include the Batman Mini Eyeliner Set featuring graphic shades for $25; the Batman Lip Set comes with matte and gloss options in three shades for $45; the Batman Highlighter in an icy blue shade inspired by Gotham City’s skyline retails for $24, and the graphic-print Batman makeup pouch costs $25. The collection will be available on Kyliecosmetics.com.

Since relaunching Kylie Cosmetics with Coty Inc. in July last year, Jenner shifted the line toward more vegan and cruelty-free products.

The Batman collaboration comes after Kylie Cosmetics revealed in September it would team with Macy’s for a holiday collection, which debuted in select doors and online on Oct. 1, with a rollout of the brand’s core range, including lipsticks and glosses, through winter 2022 and an entire launch set for spring 2023.