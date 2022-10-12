×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: October 12, 2022

Accessories

Prada Launches First Fine Jewelry Line

Fashion

Moncler Partners With British Photographer Platon on London Art Event

Fashion

From Valentino to Beyoncé and Lizzo: Act N.1’s Founders on Golden Momentum

Kylie Jenner and Batman Bring Vibrant Comic Book Colors to New Kylie Cosmetics Collection

The makeup products took inspiration from more than 80 years of Batman storytelling.

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Kylie Jenner attends the Acne Studios Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics line is collaborating with Warner Bros. for a limited-edition Batman collection aptly inspired by the iconic superhero.

The Batman line includes a pressed powder palette, mini eyeliner set and lip set. It debuts on Oct. 19 on Kyliecosmetics.com.

“Halloween is one of my favorite holidays and I’ve always been a huge fan of Batman,” Jenner said in a statement. “This year I drew inspiration from the incredible library of Batman comics to create a collection that would influence so many different Halloween looks.”

The capsule incorporates playful names that nod to the Batman franchise, including a vibrant pressed power palette set — designed to resemble a comic book — with references to characters like “Riddle Me This,” a tribute to The Riddler’s signature green; it retails for $45. Other items include the Batman Mini Eyeliner Set featuring graphic shades for $25; the Batman Lip Set comes with matte and gloss options in three shades for $45; the Batman Highlighter in an icy blue shade inspired by Gotham City’s skyline retails for $24, and the graphic-print Batman makeup pouch costs $25. The collection will be available on Kyliecosmetics.com.

Since relaunching Kylie Cosmetics with Coty Inc. in July last year, Jenner shifted the line toward more vegan and cruelty-free products.

The Batman collaboration comes after Kylie Cosmetics revealed in September it would team with Macy’s for a holiday collection, which debuted in select doors and online on Oct. 1, with a rollout of the brand’s core range, including lipsticks and glosses, through winter 2022 and an entire launch set for spring 2023.

