Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Webster Lands First Magazine Cover

Kylie Jenner’s baby, Stormi Webster, has made her magazine cover debut.

The one-year-old — who is the daughter of Jenner and Travis Scott — has landed the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia. The baby is seen on the cover of the magazine’s July/August issue, posing with her mom and grandmother, Kris Jenner. Both took to their Instagram accounts to share their cover shoot, with Kylie captioning the image: “Here’s to STRONG WOMEN! May we know them, may we be them, may we raise them.”

On Harper’s Bazaar Arabia’s Instagram account, the magazine included a quote from Kylie Jenner on how motherhood has changed her. “When I became a mother, my perspective on life completely changed and so did how I look at my own mom and appreciate all the things that she’s done for me.” she said. “Now I can understand the way that she feels about me, the way that she loves me and how strong her love is for all her kids.“

Webster’s magazine debut comes just months after her famous cousin, North West, landed her first magazine cover for WWD’s Beauty Inc magazine in February.

Read more on Kylie Jenner here:

Kylie Jenner Is Making a Baby Line

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian Are Making a Fragrance Together

Coty Said to be Closing in on Kylie Cosmetics Investment

WATCH: Cindy Crawford Reveals How She Became a Supermodel and Business Mogul