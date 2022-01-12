Kylie Jenner Is the First Woman to Reach 300 Million Instagram Followers

Kylie Jenner has achieved a large social media milestone.

On Wednesday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul became the first woman to reach 300 million followers on Instagram. She is currently the most followed account on the application behind the official Instagram page and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Behind Jenner are Lionel Messi and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson with 300 million followers and 289 million followers, respectively.

The most-followed woman after Jenner is Ariana Grande, who has a following of 289 million, taking the sixth spot on the list. Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian West and Beyoncé also nabbed spots in the top 10, with followings of 288 million, 278 million and 231 million, respectively. Justin Bieber caps off the top 10 with 214 million followers.

Though an avid Instagram user, Jenner has been relatively low-profile in the last few months, most likely due to her being pregnant with her second child with on-again, off-again partner Travis Scott. This past November, at Scott’s annual Astroworld Festival in Houston, as many as 10 people were killed and 300 were injured after attendees in the 50,000-person crowd surged toward the stage. Investigations are ongoing. The two share three-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

It should come as no surprise that the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan would garner one of the biggest social media followings. In addition to being an integral part of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Jenner has built up numerous brands, including Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, Kylie Swim and, most recently, Kylie Baby.

In 2020, Jenner reportedly topped Forbes’ list of highest-paid celebrities. In October that year, she became the youngest person on Forbes’ list of the 100 Richest Self-Made Women, with an estimated net worth of $700 million.

READ MORE HERE:

Kylie Swim Is Coming: Here’s Everything to Know About Kylie Jenner’s New Brand

A Timeline of Kylie Jenner’s Beauty Brand

Andrew Stanleick Named CEO of Kylie Jenner’s Beauty Business