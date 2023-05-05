Kylie Jenner Fronts Jean Paul Gaultier Fashion Campaign

SAY IT WITH FLOWERS: Kylie Jenner describes herself as a “JPG girl” these days.

After donning a fiery red gown by Jean Paul Gaultier’s spring guest couturier Haider Ackermann for the recent Met Gala, and a black-and-white one for the after parties, the TV personality and beauty entrepreneur is back fronting a campaign for the fashion house’s latest ready-to-wear drop.

Although the collection is dubbed “Flowers,” Jenner donned a blush-colored, lingerie-style slip with pointy cups and posed for photographer Elizaveta Podorina.

According to Florence Tétier, creative director of Jean Paul Gaultier fashion, Jenner matched “the representation of a modern mermaid that I was looking for” and her idea for the collection of “augmented nature with the floral references taken from the maison’s archives.”

At a launch event at The Webster in New York on Tuesday night, Jenner donned a clingy, transparent dress bearing a “liquid” print of flowers done in collaboration with French artist Jean-Vincent Simonet.

A look from the Jean Paul Gaultier “Flowers” collection. Courtesy of Jean Paul Gaultier

According to the house, Jean Paul Gaultier’s collections were strewn with flowers throughout the early 2000s. The spring 2023 offering includes a silk twill twinset and skirts, tops and bathrobes make of stretch tulle.

Occasionally, only floral buttons express the theme.

The Jenner campaign broke on a billboard on Grand Street in New York City, as well as on the social channels of the Jean Paul Gaultier house and those of Jenner, who counts 388 million followers on Instagram and whose last eight posts were dedicated to the brand.